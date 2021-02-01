The Drowning: What else has Lynn actress Deborah Findlay been in recently?

Deborah Findlay, Lynn in The Drowning, has been in various TV shows and films, but how much do you know about her?

She’s back on screens with a big part in Channel 5’s new identity thriller.

Is Deborah married? And what else has she been in? Read on to find out more about her.

Deborah Findlay was also in The Split (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Lynn actress Deborah Findlay and what has she been in besides The Drowning?

Deborah is a British actress from Surrey who has a number of impressive acting credits to her name.

She played Denise Riley in Torchwood, the Doctor Who spin-off.

Deborah also played Ruth in the BBC drama The Split, which aired a second series last year.

Read more: Penguin Bloom: Remarkable true story that inspired new Netflix film starring Naomi Watts

Her other credits include the TV show Collateral and films such as The Lady in the Van, The Ones Below, Jackie and Kaleidoscope.

Deborah has also done a lot of theatre. She was in the cast of the original production of Top Girls, back in 1982, and won an Olivier award in 1996 for her part in the Pam Gems play Stanley. She has also reportedly appeared in a number of Shakespeare plays.

Deborah’s back on our screens for a new Channel 5 drama (Credit: Terry Scott / FlynetPictures.co.uk / SplashNews.com)

Is Deborah married? Who is her husband?

No, Deborah does not have a husband.

The Telegraph reported in 2018 that she is unmarried and doesn’t have any children.

She told the newspaper that people today are realising that older women are no longer “confined to the home”.

I think there is a shift and I think people are starting to realise that women… are active and lead interesting lives.

Deborah said: “I can only speak personally, but I think there is a shift and I think people are starting to realise that women are interesting… that they are active and lead interesting lives.

“Older women are not confined to the home anymore, they do have a place in business and professions and whatever, and it is great that that is being shown on TV and in plays.”

Speaking about her life, she reflected on her time as a teacher. Deborah admitted she found it tough, calling it a “hard profession”.

Deborah told the newspaper: “I was never cut out for [teaching] – it is such a hard profession. It’s not like acting, you are responsible for 30 people’s day and their inspiration.”

The actress as Lynn in The Drowning (Credit: ViacomCBS / Bernard Walsh / Channel 5)

Who does Deborah play in The Drowning?

Deborah’s character’s name is Lynn.

Read more: All the reasons you MUST watch Bridgerton as drama becomes biggest EVER Netflix show

The Drowning follows Jodie (Jill Halfpenny) as she tries to discover what happened to her son, who vanished years ago.

Lynn is Jodie’s mum and the two have an antagonistic relationship.

Will you be watching Deborah Findlay as Lynn in The Drowning? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.