Lydia Bright shows off incredible post-baby body

Lydia Bright looks amazing showing off her post-baby body in an Instagram pic. She is posing in a bikini in her back garden.

The 29-year-old gave birth to her daughter Loretta in February. Since then she has been documenting life as a new mum on social media.

Lydia Bright, who gave birth in February, posted a bikini picture showing off her hot post-baby body (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Posing up a storm

Former TOWIE star Lydia posed up a storm wearing a skimpy grey bikini and shades as she soaked up the sunshine.

Initially, Lydia posted about her new garden, which is full of blooming white flowers, but later edited her post.

The reality star received some negative comments and decided to address her post-baby body directly.

What did Lydia say?

She wrote: "I have chosen to edit my caption after a few messages which aren’t necessarily negative. However I think it’s important to relay this message.

"All women should feel proud of their own bodies after having a baby, regardless of your shape and size."

Lydia continued: "Some women for self-esteem, confidence and mental health want to get back to exercising quickly after birth.

"[Others] can’t due to labour, complications or sleep deprivation."

She went on: "Some women simply don’t want to and want to enjoy the time off from exercise.

"We are all different"

"Some naturally have to put little effort into getting back into their jeans, some find it tougher."

The star finished with: "We are all different but whatever decision you make and whatever body you have, always be proud of what you have done and love your body."

Mixed reaction

There was a mixed reaction to Lydia's post.

"Remember that it’s also okay if you don’t look like this after having a baby," someone commented.

Another follower asked: "Are you advertising the garden or your hot post baby bod?"

However, some were full of praise with one person writing: "You look amazing and after a baby... you go girl x"

"New mama here... you are an inspo," added someone else.

"Give a girl a break!"

Last month, Lydia hit back at trolls who accused her of child abuse for drinking wine.

Admitting she had a 'bit of a hangover', Lydia then addressed comments she shouldn't be drinking in charge of a baby.

"After a year of no alcohol, due to being pregnant, I had my first glass of wine this week," she said.

"Last night I had a couple of glasses. I wasn't drunk, falling over and Loretta was in bed.

"I have a small hangover, which is already lifting, because clearly my body isn't used to alcohol after such a long time.

"Give a girl a break!"

