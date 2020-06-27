Lydia Bright "petrified" and tested for coronavirus after falling 'horrifically' ill

New mum Lydia Bright admits she was "petrified" after falling ill with coronavirus symptoms.

The ex TOWIE star has been struck down with a "mystery bug" and is feeling "horrific".

Taking to Instagram, 30-year-old Lydia told fans that she has been tested for Covid-19.

Thankfully, the test came back negative.

Lydia explained: "I have been so ill all day. I was absolutely petrified that I had corona. But I had the test and it's come back negative.

"I feel horrific. I don't know what this is. Could it be a chest infection, could it be flu, could it be hayfever?"

Too ill to tidy

Lydia has since given fans a tour of her untidy house, just to prove how unwell she is.

"This is when you know I'm ill," Lydia croaked.

Lydia Bright was worried she had coronavirus (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

"Dirty nappy on the floor. Look at my house. There is mess everywhere.

"Rotting banana from this morning. Urgh. No energy, no energy for life."

Lydia has also shared a sweet snap of herself and baby daughter Loretta, who is four months old.

Writing alongside the photo, she said: "Felt so ill all day, thank god for you."

Lydia welcomed Loretta into the world in February, just before the UK was put into lockdown.

She split with her daughter's father, Lee Cronin, last year and has credited her mum Debbie for helping her adjust to motherhood.

Debbie has fostered more than 200 children so is a dab hand at raising kids.

Lydia is also close pals with her former TOWIE co-star and fellow new mum Lucy Mecklenburgh.

Lucy welcomed her first child, a son called Roman, with ex-Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas in March.

Best friends forever

Just over a week ago, the pals were finally able to meet up with each other and their babies.

It was the first time Loretta and Roman had met in person and Lucy shared the moment on Instagram.

She captioned the picture: "At lasttttt!! Loretta and Roman finally meet @lydiabright."

Fans were overjoyed to see the snap - and many praised them for keeping a social distance.

One wrote: "Nice to see people in the public eye following lockdown rules. True role models xx"

Another gushed: "I really hope they get married. What a love story that would make."

