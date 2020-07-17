Lydia Bright looks incredible as she shows off post-baby body in vintage clothes

Reality star Lydia Bright looks incredible as she showed off her post-baby body in a selection of trendy vintage finds.

The 29-year-old gave birth to baby daughter Loretta in February and has certainly bounced right back into shape!

Taking to Instagram Story, Lydia showed off her slim figure as she modelled a number of vintage outfits from a recent trip to London.

The former TOWIE star treated followers to the shopping haul on social media this week.

As well as three stunning dresses, Lydia also bagged herself a top and a jumpsuit as she modelled each piece in her wardrobe.

Gushing over her bargains, she said: "My jumpsuit, my three dresses and my top all came to £64 - can you believe it!"

The mum-of-one also shared a snap of herself to her profile, writing: "My favourite kind of shopping trip, THRIFTING! Filmed a little haul video over on my stories, check it out.

"Let me know of any vintage shops I must check out in London? Also I’m so happy that my dressing room is finally complete, after having my clothes in bin liners for months 😅 Thanks @assembly_angels for the great service."

Fans rushed to compliment the post, with one saying: "You look AMAZING beauty. I need to go to the shop💃👠 ."

A second added: "You looked lovely in all of them."

Another commented: "Love this dress so much 😍 it’s got a vintage Chanel vibe 😍 ."

Lydia Bright's baby

Since giving birth to Loretta, Lydia has been busy documenting life as a new mum on social media.

Last month, the star was forced to address negative comments about her post-baby body as she posed in a bikini in her garden.

She said: "I have chosen to edit my caption after a few messages which aren’t necessarily negative. However I think it’s important to relay this message.

"All women should feel proud of their own bodies after having a baby, regardless of your shape and size."

Lydia continued: "Some women for self-esteem, confidence and mental health want to get back to exercising quickly after birth.

"[Others] can’t due to labour, complications or sleep deprivation."

She went on: "Some women simply don’t want to and want to enjoy the time off from exercise.

"Some naturally have to put little effort into getting back into their jeans, some find it tougher."

The star finished with: "We are all different but whatever decision you make and whatever body you have, always be proud of what you have done and love your body."

It came after the new mum admitted to having a 'bit of a hangover', while looking after Loretta.

She said: "I have a small hangover, which is already lifting, because clearly my body isn't used to alcohol after such a long time. Give a girl a break!"

