Lydia Bright hits back at troll who accused her of 'child abuse'

Former reality TV star Lydia Bright stood her ground after being accused of 'child abuse' by a troll.

The new mum let rip after receiving Instagram messages suggesting she shouldn’t drink booze after putting baby Lorretta down.

The offending comments came as ex TOWIE cast member Lydia took questions about motherhood and her newborn.

The defiant 30-year-old went on to share the criticism she had received with her other fans on social media.

"You shouldn't be drinking while looking after your baby," the upset observer claimed to Lydia.

"That's abuse you know."

I wasn't drunk and Loretta was in bed.

Lydia was also questioned about whether she thought it "wise" to be "getting drunk".

However, Lydia refused to accept the allegation.

Give a girl a break!

She fired back: "After a year of no alcohol, I had my first glass of wine last week.

"Last night I had a couple of glasses. I wasn't drunk and Loretta was in bed.

"I have a small hangover which is already lifting because my body isn't used to alcohol after such a long time."

Lydia added: "Give a girl a break!"

Not everyone who interacted with Lydia on her social media was as quick to have a go at her.

Other fans offered her more supportive words.

Lydia went on to share another message from a different fan which brought a smile to her face.

"You had a drink of wine last night, so what? I for one hope you enjoyed it and when you feel like another glass of wine you'll enjoy that one too.

"You are an amazing mummy and an honest one at that.

"You've shared the good, the bad and the ugly of the last few weeks which not everyone would be so keen to share.

"So to the Perfect Paulines, Judgemental Julies and Trolling Tinas, go get a bloody life and have a wine!"

Lydia reflected: "This message made me LOL."

She also uploaded another inspirational post to her Insta Stories which read: "There is no such thing as a perfect parent. So just be a real one."

Last month Lydia revealed she and ex Lee Cronin have rekindled their relationship for a third time.

