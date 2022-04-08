Lydia Bright has detailed the “traumatic” hospital visit she made after her daughter, Loretta, was left unable to breathe.

The former TOWIE star shared the story with her 1.2 million followers on Instagram yesterday (Thursday, April 7).

What happened to Lydia Bright’s daughter?

Lydia took to her Instagram yesterday to share the “traumatic” hospital dash she was forced to go on with her daughter earlier this week.

The 31-year-old uploaded a photo of her two-year-old, Loretta, smiling in a hospital corridor. Lydia penned a lengthy caption to accompany the post.

“The last three days have hurt,” she wrote. “I felt completely delirious, helpless and sick watching Loretta so ill.”

“I’m still in shock at how quickly children can fall ill and equally how quickly they bounce back,” she continued.

“What started as a virus resulting in a cough on Sunday, soon escalated into Loretta not being able to breathe without an oxygen mask or nebuliser by Monday.”

Lydia spoke about the hospital dash on her Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lydia continued to speak about her hospital visit with Loretta, describing the whole experience as “traumatic”.

“Seeing so many sick children around me was equally as traumatic and the realisation of daily life for so many parents with sick children breaks my heart,” she continued.

“In my exhausted, panicked state I don’t think I said thank you enough to all the people involved in Loretta’s care at Whipps Cross Hospital,” she wrote.

She then went on to say that the cuts to the NHS are “so obvious to see”. However, despite this, she said that the staff at the hospital made her feel as though Loretta was their only patient.

Lydia then went on to praise the “compassionate” and “attentive” staff, before thanking the NHS as a whole.

“THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart,” she said.

Lydia’s followers sent her their love (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Plenty of Lydia’s 1.2 million followers headed to the comment section to send the 31-year-old their love and support.

“Sending you both lots of love darling,” Billie Faiers said.

“You’re the best mummy ever,” Lydia’s sister, Romana, wrote.

“Oh gosh how scary and so glad she’s on the mend and was so lovely cared for #nhs is absolutely fabulous,” one follower said.

“Glad she’s on the mend. Sending both love,” another commented.

“Aww lots of love we are so lucky to have the NHS,” a third wrote.

“Sending you so much love to the both of you glad she is better must have been so scary for you,” another said.

