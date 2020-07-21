Lydia Bright corrected by fans as she calls baby daughter Loretta a 'rainbow'

Reality star Lydia Bright has been swarmed with comments from followers after calling baby daughter Loretta a "rainbow" during a beach day out.

It comes after the 29-year-old was seen promoting pal Stacey Solomon's new Primark range on Instagram.

The post shows Lydia holding her daughter, who is modelling a denim jacket and striped rainbow trousers from the collection.

Lydia also sported a printed t-shirt with the word 'smile' and held onto a multicoloured windmill.

Alongside a string of snaps, she wrote: "Our first visit to the seaside, oh how I cherish making these memories with you Loretta Rose. You are so happy, so loved and make me smile every day.

"Thank you to my beautiful friend @staceysolomon for Loretta’s outfit it’s from her new kids collection with @primark I love all the [rainbow] colours, I always call Loretta my little rainbow."

However, some fans were quick to point out that the term "rainbow" holds a very different meaning.

Lydia Bright was corrected by fans on Instagram (Credit: Splash)

What did fans say?

A rainbow is a term for a baby that has been born after a mother has experienced a miscarriage.

One commented: "Might be an idea to look at the actual definition of rainbow baby. A rainbow baby isn’t a baby born during a pandemic but one born after loss."

Another said: "A rainbow baby is after a miscarriage though isn't it (I am not coming for you Lydia by any means)."

A third added: "She looks gorgeous! I’d be aware that the term rainbow baby is used to celebrate life after loss. My girl is a rainbow baby after 3 miscarriages x."

Stacey complimented Loretta's outfit (Credit: Splash)

Meanwhile Lydia's celebrity pals gushed over the tot, with Stacey saying: "Ohhhh Lorettaaaaaa love you both so much." [Sic]

Abbey Clancy shared: "Baby is gorgeous and you look incredible."

Mum life

Since giving birth to Loretta, Lydia has been busy documenting life as a new mum on social media.

Last month, the star was forced to address negative comments about her post-baby body as she posed in a bikini in her garden.

The former TOWIE star gave birth in February (Credit: Splash)

Read more: Stacey Solomon admits to feeling emotional during special shopping expedition with Rex

She said: "I have chosen to edit my caption after a few messages which aren’t necessarily negative. However I think it’s important to relay this message.

"All women should feel proud of their own bodies after having a baby, regardless of your shape and size."

Lydia continued: "Some women for self-esteem, confidence and mental health want to get back to exercising quickly after birth.

"[Others] can’t due to labour, complications or sleep deprivation."

Lydia Bright often documents mum life on social media (Credit: Splash)

She went on: "Some women simply don’t want to and want to enjoy the time off from exercise.

"Some naturally have to put little effort into getting back into their jeans, some find it tougher."

'We are all different'

The star finished with: "We are all different but whatever decision you make and whatever body you have, always be proud of what you have done and love your body."

Just last week, the former TOWIE star showed off her incredible figure yet again as she treated fans to a vintage clothing haul.

Read more: Katie Price reveals son Harvey’s emotional plea as he was taken into intensive care

As well as three stunning dresses, Lydia also bagged herself a top and a jumpsuit as she modelled each piece in her wardrobe.

Gushing over her bargains, she said: "My jumpsuit, my three dresses and my top all came to £64 - can you believe it!"

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.