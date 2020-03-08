Lydia Bright announces the name of her newborn daughter with gorgeous pic

Former TOWIE star Lydia Bright gave birth to her first child last month.

And she's now revealed the name of her baby girl on social media, opting for a very traditional name...

Ex The Only Way is Essex told HELLO! magazine shortly after the birth on Friday, February 21: "My darling girl has arrived. I am so overwhelmed with love, she is absolutely perfect."

Lydia has revealed her firstborn's names (Credit: Splash)

On Sunday evening (March 8), she divulged her tot's name on Instagram: Loretta Rose!

The new mum shared a shot of herself and her baby daughter from a shoot with Hello magazine, available in this week's issue from Monday, March 9.

The 30-year-old star had previously admitted she was delighted to be expecting a girl.

She said: "Oh my gosh it's so exciting, I've just found out I'm having a little girl! I wasn't bothered either way, girl or boy, but I do think that now I know it's a girl it's that little bit more special.

Lydia and her mum are really close (Credit: SplashNews)

"She'll be my best friend. Me and Mum are really close and I love our relationship - I'm hoping that me and my daughter have something just as special, just as strong."

Lydia announced her pregnancy in August , and said now is the "right time" for her to enter motherhood.

She said: "It's been so hard keeping this a secret. I've done so much travelling, I've done all my partying holidays, I'm where I want to be in terms of my life, financially and career-wise.

"It just feels like the right time for it all to happen for me."

But sadly, alongside announcing her pregnancy, Lydia revealed she and her boyfriend Lee Cronin - who is the father of her baby - had split.

She added: "It's not the ideal situation [to have split from Lee]. I waited quite a long time to try for a baby, waited until I thought it was perfect.

"I've always wanted the fairytale. And it's obviously not worked out exactly how I wanted. I'm not closing the door on it completely, but I feel like I just keep getting knocked back. I can't beg somebody to be with me, and I can't beg somebody to love me."

