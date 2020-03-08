The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Sunday 8th March 2020
Lydia Bright announces the name of her newborn daughter with gorgeous pic

What a beautiful baby!

By Karen Hyland
Updated:
Former TOWIE star Lydia Bright gave birth to her first child last month.

And she's now revealed the name of her baby girl on social media, opting for a very traditional name...

Ex The Only Way is Essex told HELLO! magazine shortly after the birth on Friday, February 21: "My darling girl has arrived. I am so overwhelmed with love, she is absolutely perfect."

Lydia has revealed her firstborn's names (Credit: Splash)

On Sunday evening (March 8), she divulged her tot's name on Instagram: Loretta Rose!

The new mum shared a shot of herself and her baby daughter from a shoot with Hello magazine, available in this week's issue from Monday, March 9.

The 30-year-old star had previously admitted she was delighted to be expecting a girl.

One week to go until due date. I often post only my best pictures on Instagram, my personal magazine. But today I am posting the real, raw, unedited deal. The past week, I have been constantly trying to dodge photographers. Understandably they want the money shot ‘me going into labour.’ But I’m not feeling my finest so today when I got caught again and saw the snaps on the Daily Mail I’m not going to lie I was PISSED. But the photos are my reality and I shouldn’t feel upset about that. No I can’t wear bras anymore because they dig in, I wash my hair probably once a week (tonight my scalp got a treat,) and my nails haven’t seen a salon in well over a month. But all of this self care neglect is for a good reason. I am working so hard to complete my whole home renovation in time for my babies arrival, cleaning, organising, I even have my own tool kit now. I am so busy with my business and work tying to tie up loose ends so I can take time off when Dinky arrives and on top of that I have had to deal with being burgled and a looming court case (a tenant not paying rent 😡) So this is my reality, Bridget Jones knickers and all. I’m nine months pregnant and absolutely exhausted, the old glamorous Lydia will be back soon.

She said: "Oh my gosh it's so exciting, I've just found out I'm having a little girl! I wasn't bothered either way, girl or boy, but I do think that now I know it's a girl it's that little bit more special.

Lydia and her mum are really close (Credit: SplashNews)

"She'll be my best friend. Me and Mum are really close and I love our relationship - I'm hoping that me and my daughter have something just as special, just as strong."

Lydia announced her pregnancy in August, and said now is the "right time" for her to enter motherhood.

She said: "It's been so hard keeping this a secret. I've done so much travelling, I've done all my partying holidays, I'm where I want to be in terms of my life, financially and career-wise.

"It just feels like the right time for it all to happen for me."

But sadly, alongside announcing her pregnancy, Lydia revealed she and her boyfriend Lee Cronin - who is the father of her baby - had split.

She added: "It's not the ideal situation [to have split from Lee]. I waited quite a long time to try for a baby, waited until I thought it was perfect.

"I've always wanted the fairytale. And it's obviously not worked out exactly how I wanted. I'm not closing the door on it completely, but I feel like I just keep getting knocked back. I can't beg somebody to be with me, and I can't beg somebody to love me."

Let us know what you think of Lydia's choice of name on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

