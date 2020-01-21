Lydia Bright addresses speculation she's given birth following picture tease

Reality star Lydia Bright has put fans right following speculation she may have become a mum already.

The TOWIE fave is expecting a baby girl in February but many of her Instagram followers were left wondering whether the little one may have arrived early after an ambiguous post from Lyds.

A video clip uploaded to her Insta Stories showed the mum-to-be cradling a baby's hand - and for some observers, this was enough to suggest Lydia had given birth.

"My morning wake up," she captioned the post, suggesting Lydia has a very close relationship with the unidentified baby.

However, although the infant’s face is not shown in the post, the arm does not appear to be that of a newborn.

And this afternoon, Lydia confirmed she is still with child herself with another Insta Stories post.

She is still in there.

"There has been a lot of speculation this morning that I have had the baby," she began.

Patting her bump, Lydia continued: "I just want to let you know the baby is still in there. She is still in there.

"The video I put up this morning, of me holding a baby’s hand - that is the hand of my foster sister, who you can hear in the background."

The vid certainly fooled some people. But was it all just a cheeky prank to wind up her fans?

ED! has approached a rep for Lydia for comment.

Lydia announced her pregnancy back in August of last year, revealing at the same time she had split from the baby's father Lee Cronin.

