The Luther film is gearing up to begin production after the summer, star Idris Elba has revealed.

The actor, 48, is also an executive producer on the long-awaited cinematic adaptation. It is believed the action in the Luther flick will follow on directly from storylines in the fifth series of the BBC drama.

Following months of speculation about how the film will pan out, Idris has finally offered more details about the project.

What is the latest news about the Luther film?

Speaking to Variety last Friday (May 21), Idris said: “We go into production, fingers crossed, in September.

“I’m so excited about it, it’s been a long time coming.

He added: “We’re very, very close to pulling the green light on production.”

However, Idris did not confirm whether or not cameras might have finished rolling by the end of 2021.

What we know already about the Luther film

Details remain scarce about what fans can expect from the Luther movie. But Idris has hinted at Luther’s world being extended beyond London.

The star reflected back in 2019: “Luther has all the ingredients to echo those classic films of the 1090s like Seven and Along Came A Spider.

We go into production, fingers crossed, in September.

“[A film] will be more murder, more Volvos, more frowning Luther.”

Idris added: “Essentially we just want to try to take it to a much bigger audience and scale, and perhaps international as well.”

Will there be a sixth series of Luther?

However, the film could be the final instalment of the cop series – unless Luther takes off as a film franchise!

Creator Neil Cross previously ruled out a sixth season because he doesn’t want to keep “churning it out like sausages”.

He told Insider magazine: “There is not going to be a season six. Definitively no season six.”

Nonetheless, fans should expect plenty of continuity between the fifth season and the silver screen version.

Idris claimed about the fifth run at the time of airing: “We’ve got a skeleton of an idea for a film.

“And I’m not allowed to say too much but I can say that this season has the film very much in its sights.

“If there is a film, then it will be somehow connected to this season.”

What would you like to see unfold in the Luther film?

