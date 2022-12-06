Luisa Zissman has been blasted over her foul-mouthed rant launched at NHS workers who are planning to strike over pay.

The 35-year-old star, who starred on The Apprentice back in 2013, branded the key workers as “cruel” and “jumped up [bleep]s.”

Luisa has received backlash for comments about NHS staff (Credit: ITV)

Luisa Zissman calls out NHS workers in foul rant

Luisa let rip onto medical staff during the latest episode of her LuAnna podcast, where she claimed they knew what they were getting into when they first got their jobs.

The TV personality argued that instead of going on strike they should quit and “do something else”.

She said: “When you’re in this industry it’s completely irresponsible to strike and put people’s lives at risk. Sorry, it’s unacceptable.”

When you went into that profession, you haven’t gone in blind. You know what that pay is for that profession.

“You have a child that’s waiting for a transplant and that kid doesn’t get that heart because of some [bleep]ing jumped-up [bleep].”

Luisa continued: “I’m sorry, but you chose. When you went into that profession, you haven’t gone in blind. You know what that pay is for that profession.”

“Every profession has a pay, an account, a teacher… So don’t go into it then.”

Luisa has appeared on The Apprentice and Celebrity Big Brother (Credit: SplashNews)

Luisa Zissman tells NHS staff ‘do a different job’

Luisa then went on to say that NHS workers should never have entered the medical profession if they were concerned about salaries.

She explained: “Don’t go into it willing to go on that pay and then go ‘actually, I don’t want to do it anymore because of the pay.’

“If you’re not happy with the pay that job offers, do a different [expletive] job from the offset.”

The telly personality also added that she would never consider working for the NHS – because she “doesn’t give a [bleep] enough” and “the money is not enough”.

“It just annoys me, people striking in this type of career, I think it’s really irresponsible and cruel and goes against everything by the way that they should do in that industry,” she added.

Despite her angry rant at NHS staff, Luisa acknowledged that they certainly deserve a substantially increased wage.

People were not happy with Luisa following her comments (Credit: SplashNews)

People furious with Luisa after her rant

As expected, shortly after Luisa’s rants, many members of the public were fuming.

They then took to her latest Instagram post to call out the Celebrity Big Brother star for her “dumb” comments.

“You are so deluded and privileged. How dare you attack NHS staff on a public platform,” one user raged.

The same person added: “If everyone listened to that dumb advice you spewed and left the NHS to find better paid jobs there would be no NHS causing more deaths than the strike will.”

“Hello. I’m a jumped up [expletive] nurse. Want to have a wee rant at me? Because looking through your timeline. I’m not the idiot,” wrote another fuming NHS worker.

Another added: “Your comments about NHS strikes show you’re completely out of touch.

“Inflation and the cost of living have increased ten fold, how do you expect NHS workers to live without a pay rise?” they asked.

Luisa is married to millionaire business tycoon Andrew Collins, worth £36 million.

Read more: Luisa Zissman in tears seeing horse Madrono she’s had stuffed

So what do you think of this story? Do you agree with Luisa? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.