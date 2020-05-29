Lucy Spraggan shows off her impressive weight loss as she celebrates 10 months sober

Lucy Spraggan showed fans her amazing body transformation after quitting the booze for 10 months.

The X Factor favourite has lost weight and toned up since going sober.

And she looks almost unrecognisable as a result.

Sober

She celebrated 10 months without drinking on Instagram - and told fans who inspired her.

"Oh, it's just me doing my 'stay cool, you're only TEN MONTHS SOBER' pose!!!!!"

Lucy added that some other famously sober celebs including Lily Allen and Kelly Osbourne had kept her going.

Healthier lifestyle

Lucy looked ripped in the photo she shared.

A sporty cropped bra and leggings showed off her toned arms and defined abs.

An ample collection of tattoos was on display as well.

Back in March, Lucy revealed she had dropped three dress sizes thanks to a lifestyle overhaul and gym regime.

At the time, she wrote: "It ain't about shifting the weight, it's about finally being confident in my own skin, loving my [bleep] tattoos and feeling healthy."

'Work the hardest'

Last week, she shared some of her struggle with fans.

Lucy wrote: "The thing is about both my career and my personal life is that I have worked so, so hard to improve both over the years. I have persevered through constant 'no' and 'not this time' and persevered, personally, through the times when I thought taking my own life was the only option," she wrote.

However, Lucy managed to turn things around dramatically in her life.

"Work the hardest at everything you do," was her advice to fans.

