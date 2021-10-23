Lucy Spraggan has been forced to cut a recent holiday short, after dealing with homophobic abuse from locals.

The X Factor star and her girlfriend were on holiday in Malta for two and half days, before flying back home to England.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (October 22), Lucy detailed their horrific experience.

Lucy Spraggan details holiday hell

The musician, 30, posted a series of photos of the couple’s romantic getaway.

But it appears that the holiday was far from happy for the couple.

Lucy, 30, explained that the pair chose Malta, as she heard it was a “LGBT friendly” country.

However, she said: “First day we arrived we realised we’d landed in the wrong part of town – every other bar was a ‘gentlemen’s club’ and it was clearly a party destination, and everywhere we went someone shouted ‘lesbians’ at us.

“I shouldn’t have to say this but we weren’t holding hands and both looked pretty femme, didn’t even have tattoos out so these blokes have some gaydar.”

Lucy went on to detail a trip to a local restaurant, where a waiter made a series of sexual comments about the pair.

Lucy Spraggan cut her holiday to Malta short (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The couple were also taunted by the pool area by a group of men.

Lucy concluded: “I am sick to death of feeling threatened as a woman. Sick to [bleeping] death of feeling threatened as a lesbian.

“I am sick to [bleeping] death of being spoken down to by men across the globe. Came home and went to the spa. Malta was beautiful, but experience was not.”

Fans rushed to support the couple, with one saying: “This is disgusting and I hate it too.”

Another added: “God this makes me so angry! It’s so sad in 2021 this still happens!!”

A third wrote: “So sorry and a lot of love for you.”

Lucy has always been open about her sexuality (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lucy opens up about her sexuality

The singer has always been open about her sexuality in the past.

Back in 2017, she told the Express: “I think it’s what you make it. If people are honest about their sexualities… the gay community is so steadfast, standing so firmly together, and I think it’s a benefit. 100%.

“My mum’s always said the same, she feels like she’s part of a really cool club because she’s got a gay kid, and I feel like I’m part of a cool club!”

Lucy split from her wife Georgina Gordon in November 2019.

She has since moved on with her new girlfriend, whose name she never reveals.

