Saturday 7th March 2020
News

Heavily-pregnant Lucy Mecklenburgh amazes fans by hitting the gym for workout at 40 weeks!

There's no stopping her!

By Natasha Rigler
Former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh has stunned fans after working out in the gym - at 40 weeks pregnant.

Lucy, 28, is expecting her first baby with 28-year-old fiancé Ryan Thomas and, despite being full term, has been doing "walking, squatting and weights" with her personal trainer.

Taking to Instagram, the fitness fanatic has shared a new photograph of herself in the gym, with her pretty much full-term bump on full show.

Standing next to Lucy is proud dad Ryan, while she and her trainer flex their arm muscles.

In her caption, the mum-to-be has hinted that she had hoped her little workout session would bring on her labour.

Lucy, who is expecting a boy, told her followers: "Back to training!

I didn’t think I would b working out again for a couple of months but I feel able to and it may give this little man a nudge!

"Lots of walking, squatting & weights. @resultswithbump 💪🏼🤞 #40weekspregnant #pregnancyworkout #resultswithbump."

Fans have been quick to comment on Lucy's post, with most praising her for her efforts.

View this post on Instagram

I could never have committed to regular weekly workout classes while pregnant! Some days/weeks I’m soo tired I’d rather use my hour off for a little nap 😴🙊 • I redesigned @resultswithbump on @rwl with this in mind. I wanted a fun, educational, supportive online platform with flexible workouts with no pressure to exercise a certain amount of times a week at a set time. Pregnancy comes with enough pressure working out shouldn’t be one. • We created a video bank for each trimester for workouts safe for each stage of your pregnancy. • Including Prenatal Yoga, Pilates, barre, boxing, weights & dance. As well as Vlogs/ blogs on fitness, nutrition and wellbeing. • Mamma’s to be I really hope you enjoy @resultswithbump 😘🤰💪🏼 • ☝🏽*LINK IN MY BIO*☝🏽

A post shared by Lucy Mecklenburgh (@lucymeck1) on

One wrote: "Amazing girl. I did this up until 41 weeks and was induced at 42. Felt amazing to be so active till the end.

"Take care of yourself the other side - this is where I felt most fragile xx."

Another added: "Love this 💙good luck xxx."

View this post on Instagram

You have NO idea how many times I've been asked what I'm taking in my hospital bag! And the honest truth is, I had no idea at first. Usually, I'm a really last minute slightly unorganised person but I wanted to get this part right. I've never done it before so I spoke to some other mums & mums to be on @peanut to find out what I needed for every eventuality! From maternity pads, baby grows to comfy PJs, I've got it all and Its all In labelled bags haha! Ryan thinks I’ve gone mad! 😂 This pregnancy has been a whole mix of emotions for me - excitement, fear and everything in between! I’d heard about @peanut from my friends so I decided to give it a try, and it’s really been SO helpful. The app is basically a safe place to chat, get advice and find support from other women experiencing the same things, at the same time. It shows you women in your area based on the things you have in common—interests, mutual friends, stage of pregnancy, age/gender of your children etc. We are all nesting, hospital bag packing, sharing our overdue experiences and generally winging it! If you're a mum, pregnant, or trying to conceive, you should definitely give it a go. I’ll be using it once the baby is here - if he could hurry up please!! #overdue #packing #nesting #chatting #peanutapp #40weekspregnant #pregnant #pregnancyapp AD

A post shared by Lucy Mecklenburgh (@lucymeck1) on

A third wrote: "I did this too at 40 weeks with my first baby. My mum thought I was bonkers but it felt so good! 💕."

Last week, Lucy admitted to fans that she was feeling fed up as she hit the 40 weeks' pregnant mark.

The reality star also confessed that she has found the final stage of pregnancy the hardest, both "mentally and physically".

View this post on Instagram

Fed up.com!!!!! Word of advice for mumma’s to be DON’T expect you will be early even if everyone constantly says things to u like... • ‘You have dropped!! he won’t be much longer!’ • ‘You were 6 weeks premature so he will be early.’ • ‘Wow your bump is massive, he won’t go full term!’ • I found the 1st trimester very challenging due to sickness & fatigue, but I can honestly say 38-40weeks has been a lot tougher mentally & physically! It’s this weird limbo stage. • I’ve worked through the list of eating dates, pineapple, walking,sweeps, spicy food, raspberry leaf tea, clary sage oil baths, birthing ball And moreeee I won’t write as it would be a headline on the dailymail/The sun!!! But we know what I mean!!! I give up and I’m just going to relax and let nature take its course as it’s so disheartening when nothing happens!! #40weekspregnant

A post shared by Lucy Mecklenburgh (@lucymeck1) on

In another post on social media, she told her followers: "I found the 1st trimester very challenging due to sickness & fatigue, but I can honestly say 38-40weeks has been a lot tougher mentally & physically! It’s this weird limbo stage.

"I’ve worked through the list of eating dates, pineapple, walking, sweeps, spicy food, raspberry leaf tea, clary sage oil baths, birthing ball.

"But we know what I mean!!! I give up and I’m just going to relax and let nature take its course as it’s so disheartening when nothing happens!! #40weekspregnant."

Lucy and Ryan announced in August that they were expecting their first child.

They posted a photo to Instagram showing the two of them opening a box that contained a tiny white babygro, alongside the caption: "Best birthday present I've ever had. Love you @ryanthomas84."

The couple got engaged during a romantic Italian holiday in June.

