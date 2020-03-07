Heavily-pregnant Lucy Mecklenburgh amazes fans by hitting the gym for workout at 40 weeks!

Former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh has stunned fans after working out in the gym - at 40 weeks pregnant.

Lucy, 28, is expecting her first baby with 28-year-old fiancé Ryan Thomas and, despite being full term, has been doing "walking, squatting and weights" with her personal trainer.

Taking to Instagram, the fitness fanatic has shared a new photograph of herself in the gym, with her pretty much full-term bump on full show.

Read more: Lucy Mecklenburgh admits she is 'fed up' as she hits 40 weeks pregnant

Standing next to Lucy is proud dad Ryan, while she and her trainer flex their arm muscles.

In her caption, the mum-to-be has hinted that she had hoped her little workout session would bring on her labour.

Lucy, who is expecting a boy, told her followers: "Back to training!

I didn’t think I would b working out again for a couple of months but I feel able to and it may give this little man a nudge!

"I didn’t think I would b working out again for a couple of months but I feel able to and it may give this little man a nudge!

"Lots of walking, squatting & weights. @resultswithbump 💪🏼🤞 #40weekspregnant #pregnancyworkout #resultswithbump."

Fans have been quick to comment on Lucy's post, with most praising her for her efforts.

One wrote: "Amazing girl. I did this up until 41 weeks and was induced at 42. Felt amazing to be so active till the end.

"Take care of yourself the other side - this is where I felt most fragile xx."

Another added: "Love this 💙good luck xxx."

A third wrote: "I did this too at 40 weeks with my first baby. My mum thought I was bonkers but it felt so good! 💕."

Last week, Lucy admitted to fans that she was feeling fed up as she hit the 40 weeks' pregnant mark.

The reality star also confessed that she has found the final stage of pregnancy the hardest, both "mentally and physically".

In another post on social media, she told her followers: "I found the 1st trimester very challenging due to sickness & fatigue, but I can honestly say 38-40weeks has been a lot tougher mentally & physically! It’s this weird limbo stage.

"I’ve worked through the list of eating dates, pineapple, walking, sweeps, spicy food, raspberry leaf tea, clary sage oil baths, birthing ball.

"But we know what I mean!!! I give up and I’m just going to relax and let nature take its course as it’s so disheartening when nothing happens!! #40weekspregnant."

Read more: Olly Murs gets choked up as he's shown picture of late friend Caroline Flack on Loose Women

Lucy and Ryan announced in August that they were expecting their first child.

They posted a photo to Instagram showing the two of them opening a box that contained a tiny white babygro, alongside the caption: "Best birthday present I've ever had. Love you @ryanthomas84."

The couple got engaged during a romantic Italian holiday in June.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.