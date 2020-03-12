Lucy Mecklenburgh welcomes first child with Ryan Thomas

Ex-TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh and former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas have welcomed their first child together.

The the new mum announced the happy news in an Instagram post alongside a cute photo of the newborn. He has been called Roman Ravello Thomas.

View this post on Instagram 💙 Roman Ravello Thomas 💙 A post shared by Lucy Mecklenburgh (@lucymeck1) on Mar 12, 2020 at 1:39pm PDT

Lucy had been increasingly impatient to say hello to her firstborn recently, but told followers last week she was just going to relax and let nature take its course.

Read more: Pregnant Lucy Mecklenburgh thought she'd be induced as she makes hospital visit

Last month, Lucy was told by doctors to go home and rest after she thought she was going to be induced as she visited hospital.

Lucy, 28, told fans she had an "awful cold" and doctors told her to go home and rest.

She wrote: "Not just yet baby boy. We thought I may be induced yesterday but luckily with further tests.

"Me and baby boy are going home to rest and get over this awful cold hopefully before labour.

"I'm on blood pressure tablets and need to up my iron intake.., Advice to stubborn mothers to be (like me!)... please rest as much as possible at the end.

"I have thought I'm invincible and want to do everything! Work, social engagements and nesting overload at home!

"I don't really sit still. But listen to your body and rest as and when you can!"

We thought I may be induced yesterday but luckily with further tests.

The couple announced in August that they were expecting their first child.

Lucy uploaded a photo to Instagram showing the two of them opening a box that contained a tiny white babygrow, alongside the caption: "Best birthday present I've ever had. Love you @ryanthomas84."

Meanwhile, during a babymoon in the Algarve in September, Ryan shared a photo of himself cradling Lucy's bump as she posed in a blue swimsuit.

Read more: Former TOWIE star Lydia Bright announces name of her newborn daughter

He wrote: "Blue is for....?" followed by a baby with a blue dummy and a blue heart emoji.

Back in December, Lucy revealed she had gained two stone during her pregnancy and she was embracing it.

During a Q&A session on her Instagram Stories, one of Lucy's followers – who is also pregnant – posed a probing question.

She said: "How have you found putting on extra weight during your pregnancy? I hate it."

Lucy added: "I've gained over two stone and accepted it's part of the journey."

Roman is Ryan's second child; he is also dad to 11-year-old daughter Scarlett, who he shares with ex, Corrie start Tina O’Brien.

Leave your congratulatory messages to Lucy and Ryan on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix!