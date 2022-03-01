Lucy Mecklenburgh fans all making the same comment as she ‘introduces’ son to unborn baby

Lucy Mecklenburgh has shared the precious moment her son Roman saw his unborn baby sister for the first time.

The former TOWIE star is expecting her second child, a baby girl, with fiancé Ryan Thomas.

In a post on Instagram today (March 1), Lucy documented a recent scan after bringing son Roman along.

Lucy Mecklenburgh documents baby scan with son Roman

The photos showed Lucy, 30, lying on a hospital bed during an ultrasound appointment.

As she showed off her growing bump in the post, little Roman could also be seen sitting next to his mum.

The pair were seen looking towards the hospital monitor, which gave a clear view of Lucy’s unborn baby.

In addition, the pregnant star also shared two detailed ultrasound pictures.

And it didn’t take long for followers to share their thoughts.

According to some, Lucy’s unborn child looked very similar to one-year-old Roman in the scan.

Lucy Mecklenburgh is expecting her second baby with Ryan Thomas (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One commented on the post: “They’re gonna be twins! So alike!”

A second wrote: “She is going to be Roman’s double.”

Another penned: “Wow she looks so much like Roman. Beautiful.”

She is going to be Roman’s double!

A fourth shared: “She already looks so much like her big brother!”

A fifth added: “Looks just like Roman.”

Meanwhile, it comes shortly after Lucy announced her baby’s gender for the first time.

Fans of Lucy’s were blown away by her baby scan photos (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lucy to welcome a daughter!

After previously announcing her pregnancy in November last year, Lucy confirmed her baby’s gender last month.

She told HELLO! Magazine: “I had an inkling that I was having a girl, but I was a bit more unsure than with Roman.”

Lucy also revealed that she and Ryan have a “list of 15 names” to choose from.

The pregnant star added: “We may just have to wait to meet her. Nothing in the world beats that moment when you hold your baby for the first time.”

The new addition will be Ryan’s second daughter.

The star already shares 13-year-old Scarlett with Coronation Street star and ex-girlfriend Tina O’Brien.

