Lucy Mecklenburgh slams mum-shamers as they question her mothering

Lucy Mecklenburgh has hit back after receiving criticism over a parenting choice.

The new mum welcomed her son Roman in March with her fiancé Ryan Thomas.

Lucy, 28, shared a video of Roman wearing an animal print sleeping bag.

Lucy Mecklenburgh told fans where they could get the sleeping bag Roman has

She wrote: "Sooo many DM's about Roman's sleeping bag. I love anything with animals on!

"He's wearing 0-6m and it's a 1.0 tog. Here's the link."

However, one person privately messaged Lucy and warned her against using the sleeping bag.

They wrote: "Please don't put baby in that sleep bag. Let him be free! Plus it's so hot right now." [Sic]

Lucy hit back after receiving criticism

However, Lucy hit back: "Did I ask for your opinion? Nope!

"He loves it and we have air con upstairs. My baby, my choice."

Meanwhile, Lucy and Ryan recently enjoyed their first date night as they took a break from mum and dad duties.

He loves it and we have air con upstairs. My baby, my choice.

Lucy and former Coronation Street star Ryan enjoyed dinner out at a restaurant just round the corner from their home.

Lucy shared a snap of herself and Ryan to Instagram and wrote: "Date night 7pm meal 5 mins down the road haha but we are still out right!?"

In a video shared to her Instagram Stories, the former TOWIE said: "So it is date night!" as Ryan cheered: "Woo-hoo!"

Ryan and Lucy became parents in March

Lucy continued: "We're going out out... no we're not really are we?

"We're going to a restaurant round the corner from where we live. We're mum and dad out so yeah this is quite exciting."

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Lucy voiced her frustration after discovering her baby son Roman had tongue-tie and a dairy intolerance.

The star explained that Roman was eight weeks old when she was told he had a cows milk intolerance.

What did Lucy Mecklenburgh say?

Lucy wrote: "People asking how I knew Roman had something wrong with him. He had all the reflux and colic symptoms.

"Roman was gaining weight and seemed to breast feed okay as he always latched well with no pain for me. So tongue-tie was disregarded."

She added: "I knew something was wrong with my baby! And I was RIGHT! It infuriates me it took 8-9 weeks of him in pain to get answers."

