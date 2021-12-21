Lucy Mecklenburgh has showed off her baby bump in a beautiful white swimsuit as she nears the end of her sunshine break.

Former TOWIE star Lucy announced last month she and Ryan Thomas were expecting their second child together.

And she’s clearly glowing during her pregnancy.

What did Lucy Mecklenburgh post about her baby bump?

Lucy, 30, shared a picture with her 1.7 million followers from her three-week holiday in Abu Dhabi.

In the snap she is wearing a white textured swimming suit slashed at the chest to form a V-shape.

She’s also very sensibly shielding herself from the hot sun with a wide-brimmed sun-hat and sunglasses.

She wrote by the picture: “Tempted to stay!” with some holiday emojis.

How did fans react to the bump picture?

Fans wrote back.

“Nice tan,” said one.

And former Corrie star Ryan’s brother, Adam Thomas wrote: “So beautiful.”

Another fan agreed: “You look amazing.”

Lucy is in Abu Dhabi with Ryan Thomas and their one-year-old son Roman.

They’ve been staying at the St Regis hotel on the paradise island of Saadiyat.

Offering fans a peek into their holiday, Lucy has also shared pictures of Roman , 20 months, at the zoo and at the water park.

When is Lucy and Ryan’s second baby due?

Lucy is also step-mum to Scarlett, 37-year-old Ryan’s daughter with Corrie actress Tina O’Brien.

Announcing the news, she wrote on Instagram: “Here we go again @RyanThomas84,” with heart and baby emojis.

Lucy has kept mum over the due date so far, but is believed to be around 18 weeks pregnant.

She’s had a worrying time over the past couple of months, having rushed Roman to hospital twice.

Lucy Mecklenburgh talks about having a baby and fitness post birth on Loose Women (Credit ITV)

In September Roman was found “blue” in his cot and put on a ventilator in hospital.

Health and fitness enthusiast Lucy revealed he was suffering from a viral which which left his oxygen levels low.

And last month Roman was taken to A&E due to an ear and urine infection.

Let’s hope for a less stressful year ahead in 2022 as Lucy prepares to welcome her second child.

