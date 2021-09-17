Lucy Mecklenburgh has shared an update on her son after he was taken to hospital after they found him ‘blue’ in his cot.

Last week, the former TOWIE star and her fiancé Ryan Thomas rushed their son Roman to hospital and the toddler was put into intensive care.

Lucy explained that Roman, one, was put onto a ventilator in ICU but is now back home and doing well.

Mum-of-one Lucy updated her followers with a photo of Roman today (Credit: Instagram Stories)

On Friday, the star shared a photo of Roman to Instagram and thanked her followers for their “lovely messages”.

Lucy said: “Thank you for all the lovely messages, this is day 3 at home and we are just enjoying lots of special family time with our perfect boy.”

It comes just hours after Lucy explained what had happened to Roman alongside a photo of him in hospital.

Lucy shared her horror at finding Roman ‘blue in his cot’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The picture showed the tot’s arm and his stuffed toy as hospital wires were attached to him.

Lucy said: “As some of you may have noticed we haven’t been on social media lately.

“Just over a week ago I found Roman blue in his cot – probably every parent’s worst nightmare.

“Without going into too much detail it ended up with Roman being transferred to St Mary’s London intensive care being put on a ventilator.

“Thankfully we are now all home and Roman is back to his cheeky self.”

Meanwhile, Ryan also opened up about the terrifying incident on his Instagram page.

He posted a photo of himself cuddling Roman in hospital.

The former Coronation Street actor wrote: “No words can explain how grateful we are to have our little boy home safe after spending nearly a week in intensive care.

Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh both opened up about the terrifying incident with son Roman (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

“As parents it’s been one of the scariest times of our lives but with thanks to our amazing doctors & nurses we have king Roman back playing, smiling & more importantly eating.

“I would like to thank the @nhs and also @cosmic_charity who have been unbelievable. You both really are the real life superheroes.”

The couple’s followers sent their support and well-wishes to the family, including many of their celebrity friends.

Kate Ferdinand said: “Poor Roman, sending you all lots of love.”

Catherine Tyldesley wrote: “Oh darlings… I’m so sorry you’ve all been through such a scary time. I’m so glad he’s OK. Sending you all so much love.”

