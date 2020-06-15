Lucy Mecklenburgh shares cute picture of kiss with her baby

Lucy Mecklenburgh has posted a touching picture of the moment she and her baby shared a kiss on the lips.

She shared the cute moment on Instagram to the delight of fans.

Her son was gazing up at her as they kissed each other.

Baby Roman arrived in March.

U are worth every sleepless night

He is Lucy's first child, while his dad, Ryan Thomas, has daughter Scarlett from his relationship with Tina O'Brien.

Sweet moments

In the caption for the post, Lucy wrote: "You are worth every sleepless night and you give the best kisses even if you think my lips are my nipple."

Friends and fans flooded the snap with comments of love heart emojis and said: "Precious", "adorable", and "gorgeous".

Lucy has shared plenty of cute mother-and-baby moments since Roman was born.

She has also been refreshingly honest about how demanding motherhood can be.

Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh met in 2017 (Credit: Splash News)

She wrote: "Here's the truth. Nights are long and lonely, there are days I don't want to do this any more and just want a break.

"But I have no choice as I breast feed him every three hours so I feel trapped and like my only purpose is a milk machine."

Fans praised Lucy for her braveness in being so honest about the tough times.

Family life

Nevertheless, she has shared more than a few cute, happy moments as the new family gets used to life in lockdown.

Two days ago, Ryan celebrated his birthday.

View this post on Instagram Ryan’s lockdown birthday 💙🎉 A post shared by Lucy Mecklenburgh (@lucymeck1) on Jun 12, 2020 at 2:51am PDT

Lucy shared a sweet picture of the family gathered together with baby Roman in their arms.

And she was visited at the weekend by Lydia Bright.

Her TOWIE co-star brought along her baby Loretta, and it was the first time the two little ones had met.

