Lucy Mecklenburgh has welcomed her second baby with her fiancé Ryan Thomas.
The former TOWIE star and ex-Coronation Street actor shared the happy news today.
Lucy shared a black and white photo showing the tot’s tiny hand.
View this post on Instagram
Lucy Mecklenburgh baby
She simply captioned the post with a pink heart emoji.
In the picture, the little girl is seen wrapped in a blanket with a rabbit teddy lying next to her.
Read more: Lucy Mecklenburgh ‘gutted’ as she was forced to cancel baby shower at last minute
The rabbit had “baby Thomas” on its ear.
Fans congratulated the couple as one said: “Congratulations to you all!”
Another added: “Thought you’d gone quiet, congratulations to you both @lucymeck1 @ryanthomas84 and of course to Roman.”
Lucy and Ryan are already parents to their two-year-old son Roman.
In November last year, the couple announced they were expecting their second child together.
Lucy shared a photoshoot picture showing her cradling her bump alongside Roman, who was sweetly touching his own belly.
The star wrote: “Here we go again @ryanthomas84.”
Ryan Thomas and Lucy baby
Then in February of this year, Lucy and Ryan announced they were having a daughter.
Speaking to HELLO! Magazine, Lucy said: “I had an inkling that I was having a girl, but I was a bit more unsure than with Roman.
“With him I just knew – I don’t know why but even before we found out, I said, ‘I know, one hundred per cent, it’s a boy.'”
At the time, she added: “We may just have to wait to meet her. Nothing in the world beats that moment when you hold your baby for the first time.”
View this post on Instagram
In recent weeks, Ryan expressed his concerns about Lucy giving birth during his stint on ITV’s The Games.
Ryan competed on The Games, which aired from May 9 to May 13.
During an appearance on This Morning ahead of his debut on the show, Ryan was asked how close Lucy was to giving birth.
He said: “This week close. She sent me a picture this morning and I can’t tell you how low this baby looks.
“If this little girl comes this week, I am out of the show so fingers crossed I get to the end of it.”
Are Lucy and Ryan engaged?
The couple announced their engagement in 2019 after Ryan proposed during a romantic holiday in Italy.
Read more: Alfie Boe’s marriage – who was his wife and what happened?
At the time, Lucy gushed on Instagram: “I said YES.”
Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.