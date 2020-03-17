Lucy Mecklenburgh shares moment she and Ryan Thomas left hospital with newborn son

Lucy Mecklenburgh says leaving the hospital with her newborn baby was "one of the most surreal moments" of her life.

The 28-year-old TV star has posted a black-and-white photograph on her Instagram account of her leaving the hospital with her fiancé Ryan Thomas and their baby boy.

Lucy - who gave birth to her son Roman on March 7 - captioned the snap: "This was one of the most surreal moments of my life that I will cherish forever.

"When we left hospital to head home with our new baby.

"On our way home I've never seen Ryan drive so slowly & sensibly in my life [laughing emoji] I sat in the back watching my beautiful boy (sic)."

Lucy gave birth to her baby boy earlier this month after announcing she was pregnant in August last year.

The star recently celebrated her son Roman's "first week birthday" on Instagram.

Lucy, 28, treated herself to lunch at Côte Brasserie as little Roman was an "angel" and she shared her outing on her Instagram stories.

Lucy said her son was "an angel" during a lunch outing (Credit: Instagram/@lucymeck1)

The reality star shared a photo of Roman in his pushchair alongside the caption: "Celebrating his 1st week birthday. He was an angel."

It comes after she announced the arrival of her son in a sweet Instagram post.

Sharing a black-and-white photo of the baby boy, Lucy shared his adorable name: "Roman Ravello Thomas."

There seems to be a special meaning to his middle name Ravello.

It's the name of a town in Italy near where they couple were staying when they got engaged.

The couple were holidaying on the Amalfi Coast in southern Italy and, at the time, Lucy revealed they were staying in a private hilltop apartment in the town of Ravello.

Last year, Ryan revealed that brunette beauty "threw up" everywhere after accepting his marriage proposal.

Speaking to OK! magazine, he said: "For some reason we thought it would be a great idea to go to a nightclub. We got there and immediately regretted it so walked back out again and went to a beach bar. And then she threw up!"

Lucy added: "I don't know if it was the excitement of the champagne but I threw up as soon as we got to the bar!

"Poor Ryan had to hold my hair back. I'd only had a couple of drinks so I think it was because I was feeling so overwhelmed!"

