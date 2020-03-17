The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Tuesday 17th March 2020
News

Lucy Mecklenburgh shares moment she and Ryan Thomas left hospital with newborn son

They welcomed a little boy this month

By Entertainment Daily
Updated:
Tags: Lucy Mecklenburgh, Ryan Thomas, Towie

Lucy Mecklenburgh says leaving the hospital with her newborn baby was "one of the most surreal moments" of her life.

The 28-year-old TV star has posted a black-and-white photograph on her Instagram account of her leaving the hospital with her fiancé Ryan Thomas and their baby boy.

Lucy - who gave birth to her son Roman on March 7 - captioned the snap: "This was one of the most surreal moments of my life that I will cherish forever.

View this post on Instagram

This was one of the most surreal moments of my life that I will cherish forever. When we left hospital to head home with our new baby. • On our way home I’ve never seen Ryan drive so slowly & sensibly in my life 😆 I sat in the back watching my beautiful boy 💙🥰 One of the most important things to buy for your baby is a safe & reputable car seat. It was so important to us. After lots of research & recommendations from mummy friends I decided to get the Maxi-Cosi Pebble Pro i-Size infant carrier. Roman is one of over 50 million babies brought home in a @maxicosi_eu car seat! I chose it because of its top level safety standards. As the baby grows you can remove the inlay so I’m hoping he’ll be in it for many months to come because I never want him to grow 👶 😊 #maxicosi #pebblepro #ad

A post shared by Lucy Mecklenburgh (@lucymeck1) on

Read more: Lucy Mecklenburgh welcomes first child with Ryan Thomas

"When we left hospital to head home with our new baby.

"On our way home I've never seen Ryan drive so slowly & sensibly in my life [laughing emoji] I sat in the back watching my beautiful boy (sic)."

This was one of the most surreal moments of my life that I will cherish forever.

Lucy gave birth to her baby boy earlier this month after announcing she was pregnant in August last year.

The star recently celebrated her son Roman's "first week birthday" on Instagram.

Lucy, 28, treated herself to lunch at Côte Brasserie as little Roman was an "angel" and she shared her outing on her Instagram stories.

Lucy said her son was "an angel" during a lunch outing (Credit: Instagram/@lucymeck1)

The reality star shared a photo of Roman in his pushchair alongside the caption: "Celebrating his 1st week birthday. He was an angel."

It comes after she announced the arrival of her son in a sweet Instagram post.

Sharing a black-and-white photo of the baby boy, Lucy shared his adorable name: "Roman Ravello Thomas."

There seems to be a special meaning to his middle name Ravello.

It's the name of a town in Italy near where they couple were staying when they got engaged.

The couple were holidaying on the Amalfi Coast in southern Italy and, at the time, Lucy revealed they were staying in a private hilltop apartment in the town of Ravello.

View this post on Instagram

💙 Roman Ravello Thomas 💙

A post shared by Lucy Mecklenburgh (@lucymeck1) on

Read more: The real meaning behind Lucy Mecklenburgh's son's name

Last year, Ryan revealed that brunette beauty "threw up" everywhere after accepting his marriage proposal.

Speaking to OK! magazine, he said: "For some reason we thought it would be a great idea to go to a nightclub. We got there and immediately regretted it so walked back out again and went to a beach bar. And then she threw up!"

Lucy added: "I don't know if it was the excitement of the champagne but I threw up as soon as we got to the bar!

"Poor Ryan had to hold my hair back. I'd only had a couple of drinks so I think it was because I was feeling so overwhelmed!"

Leave your congratulatory messages to Lucy and Ryan on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix!

Related Topics

Lucy Mecklenburgh Ryan Thomas Towie

Trending Articles

 Underlying health conditions putting Coronavirus victims at risk explained as UK death toll reaches 55
Coronavirus crisis: Queen to move to Windsor Castle over Easter
Rylan Clark-Neal reveals he quit This Morning over gruelling schedule
FIRST LOOK: Next week’s Emmerdale in 10 pictures
GMB viewers divided as Charlotte Hawkins replaces Susanna Reid amid coronavirus crisis
GP claims she beat coronavirus with chicken soup, lemonade and paracetamol