Lucy Mecklenburgh looks radiant in selfie just a week after giving birth

She may have given birth just a week ago but Lucy Mecklenburgh is back to looking glam.

The new mum welcomed her first child - a baby boy - last week with her fiancé Ryan Thomas.

Despite sleepless nights and caring for a newborn, Lucy looked radiant in her first selfie since giving birth.

Lucy said she managed to have an hour of sleep (Credit: Instagram/@lucymeck1)

The photo showed the former TOWIE star sporting a soft glam makeup look.

She wrote: "Got more than 1 hour sleep last night."

The star recently celebrated her son Roman's "first week birthday" on Instagram.

Lucy, 28, treated herself to lunch at Côte Brasserie as little Roman was an "angel" and she shared her outing on her Instagram stories.

The reality star shared a photo of Roman in his pushchair alongside the caption: "Celebrating his 1st week birthday. He was an angel."

Lucy said her son was "an angel" during a lunch outing (Credit: Instagram/@lucymeck1)

It comes after she announced the arrival of her son in a sweet Instagram post.

Sharing a black and white photo of the baby boy, Lucy shared his adorable name: "Roman Ravello Thomas."

There seems to be a special meaning to his middle name Ravello.

It's the name of a town in Italy near where they couple were staying when they got engaged.

The couple were holidaying on the Amalfi Coast in southern Italy and, at the time, Lucy revealed they were staying in a private hilltop apartment in the town of Ravello.

The couple announced in August that they were expecting their first child.

Lucy uploaded a photo to Instagram showing the two of them opening a box that contained a tiny white babygrow, alongside the caption: "Best birthday present I've ever had. Love you @ryanthomas84."

Meanwhile, during a babymoon in the Algarve in September, Ryan shared a photo of himself cradling Lucy's bump as she posed in a blue swimsuit.

He wrote: "Blue is for....?" followed by a baby with a blue dummy and a blue heart emoji.

Roman is Ryan's second child; he is also dad to 11-year-old daughter Scarlett, who he shares with ex, Corrie star Tina O’Brien.

Lucy recently opened up about how "mentally and physically" tough her pregnancy had been and that she had tried every trick in the book to encourage her little one to make his appearance.

In an Instagram post Lucy wrote: "I found the 1st trimester very challenging due to sickness and fatigue but I can honestly say 38-40 weeks has been a lot tougher mentally and physically! It's this weird limbo stage.

"I've worked through the list of eating dates, pineapple, walking, sweeps, spicy food, raspberry leaf tea, clary sage oil baths birthing ball."

