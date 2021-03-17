Lucy Mecklenburgh has hit out at new mums “promoting extreme restrictive diets” after just giving birth.

The 29-year-old former TOWIE star explained she was “worried” following a series of posts from influencers on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram today (March 17), Lucy shared her concerns.

Lucy Mecklenburgh has slammed new mums ‘promoting restrictive diets’ (Credit: Instagram Story/lucymeck1)

The reality star said: “Little morning rant here. It’s just quite worrying actually.

“I keep seeing on Instagram new mums promoting extreme restrictive diets, the point of just giving birth and giving them a shake diet like food replacement shakes.

It really upsets me

“I don’t understand who’s advising them, suggesting this is a good idea? It really upsets me.”

Lucy went on to explain her eating habits after welcoming son Roman.

She added: “Ryan was amazing, he’d make me some nice meals most days, but other days, it’s tea and toast, and that’s fine.

“You’re so sleep deprived. The last thing you want is another pressure to lose weight straight away and go on a restrictive diet, especially when you’re breastfeeding.

Lucy shared her concerns on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Story/lucymeck1)

“You’re not even supposed to be doing that anyway.”

But while Lucy usually ignores the posts, she felt obliged to comment today.

Furthermore, she said: “There’s only so much I can do and what I can do is promote the complete opposite, which is enjoy being a new mum. Don’t worry about losing weight.”

How has Lucy Mecklenburgh lost her baby weight?

Meanwhile, last month, Lucy opened up on her weight loss journey since giving birth to son Roman.

In a post, Lucy explained she previously weighed over 13 stone before welcoming the tot.

However, she has now slimmed down to nine stone.

Furthermore, the reality star previously revealed she sticks to a balanced diet.

Back in September, Lucy said: “A lot of people are asking me about my diet after Roman, but the answer is, I’m not on one.

“I eat three balanced meals a day, lots of water when I breast feed and a few snacks.”

Lucy welcomed her first child with fiancé Ryan Thomas last year.

