Lucy Mecklenburgh’s diet dos and don’ts as she shows off post-baby body in swimsuit

Lucy Mecklenburgh has shown off her post-baby body in a swimsuit weeks after welcoming her son.

The former TOWIE star welcomed a little boy, Roman Ravello, with her fiancé Ryan Thomas last month.

Lucy, 28, took some time to enjoy the beautiful sunshine on Thursday (April 9) in the garden with Roman.

Lucy Mecklenburgh enjoyed the sun with her little boy and showed off her post-baby body (Credit: Instagram)

The new mum looked glowing in a blue, white and orange striped swimsuit and sunglasses.

Little Roman was seen lying in a moses basket in the shade.

However, he started crying and Lucy told fans: "We've just literally laid down..." as she shook her head.

Lucy often shares her diets dos and don'ts with fans as she tries to keep fit.

The star previously shared her tips on maintaining a healthy diet and losing weight.

Lucy and Ryan Thomas welcomed a son last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She told the Express.co.uk: "For me, it wasn’t a massive weight loss journey but I did lose a bit of weight and toned up and felt fitter and healthier as a result.

Lucy's diet dos and don'ts

"Swap milky sugary tea to a herbal tea, go walking, do fitness every week.

"Add little changes into your life that make a massive difference in the long run. It doesn’t overwhelm you if you’re a beginner."

Lucy explained that she eats three times a day or "sometimes two times a day".

She urged others to eat a healthy balanced diet, making sure to include vegetables and protein.

Lucy also said her trainer said to eat breakfast every morning, which "automatically stopped my tea and biscuits at 11 o’clock".

I did lose a bit of weight and toned up and felt fitter.

Lucy also said she never eats late at night and too early in the morning.

Meanwhile, former Coronation Street actor Ryan recently showed fans Roman meeting his big sister Scarlett for the first time.

Ryan shared a snap of his 11-year-old daughter Scarlett cuddling baby Roman to Instagram.

Due to social distancing rules because of coronavirus, Ryan had been forced to keep Scarlett and newborn son Roman apart.

He was born three weeks ago and the pair had previously only met via FaceTime.

What did Ryan say?

Proud dad Ryan captioned the post: "Been waiting for this moment, finally got all my family together."

In the image, Roman is seen wearing a grey t-shirt with the words "little brother" across it.

"Roman wore the T-shirt just in case Scarlett forgot who he was," Ryan added.

