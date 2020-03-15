Lucy Mecklenburgh celebrates son's 'first week birthday' with steak and chips lunch

Lucy Mecklenburgh celebrated her newborn son's "first week birthday" with a slap-up steak lunch.

The former TOWIE star was thrilled to have made it through her first week as a new mum.

Lucy treated herself to lunch at Côte Brasserie as little Roman was an "angel" and she shared her outing on her Instagram stories.

Lucy posted on her Instagram stories, captioning the picture: "Celebrating his 1st week birthday. He was an angel."

Lucy shared a picture of her celebratory lunch in Cote Brasserie (Photo: Instagram)

The 28-year-old announced the birth of her son, with ex-Corrie star Ryan Thomas, on Instagram a couple of days ago, along with his name: "Roman Ravello Thomas."

There seems to be a special meaning to his middle name Ravello.

38-40 weeks has been a lot tougher mentally and physically.

It's the name of a town in Italy near where they couple were staying when they got engaged.

The couple were holidaying on the Amalfi Coast in southern Italy and, at the time, Lucy revealed they were staying in a private hilltop apartment in the town of Ravello.

Lucy recently opened up about how "mentally and physically" tough her pregnancy had been and that she had tried every trick in the book to encourage her little one to make his appearance.

In an Instagram post Lucy wrote: "I found the 1st trimester very challenging due to sickness and fatigue but I can honestly say 38-40 weeks has been a lot tougher mentally and physically! It's this weird limbo stage.

"I've worked through the list of eating dates, pineapple, walking, sweeps, spicy food, raspberry leaf tea, clary sage oil baths birthing ball."

Lucy and Ryan got engaged in the Italian town of Ravello in June 2019 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Lucy and Ryan met when they were filming Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls in 2017.

And the pair got engaged in June 2019.

Ryan already has one daughter with former partner and Coronation Street co-star Tina O'Brien.

