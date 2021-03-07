Lucy Mecklenburgh has celebrated her baby son Roman’s first birthday on Instagram.

The reality star‘s son, Roman, was born a year ago today (March 7).

To celebrate the milestone, Lucy threw a little lockdown party for her adorable little one.

Lucy Mecklenburgh celebrates her son’s first birthday on Instagram

She took to Instagram to share a heart-warming picture of Roman looking cute as a button in front of a display of balloons.

“How is my baby boy 1! Thank you for making Roman’s day extra special @thedecordistrict @elan_cafe,” wrote the star.

Fans gushed over the adorable photo.

“Happy birthday gorgeous boy! Hope you have a special day celebrating,” said one.

Meanwhile, another added: “The most adorable family I’ve ever seen! Happy birthday.”

Lucy shares baby Roman with Ryan Thomas (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Lucy’s fiancé Ryan Thomas also paid tribute to his little boy.

He wrote: “Where has that year gone!!?

“Happy 1st Birthday king Roman.”

Baby Roman’s choking scare

Lucy revealed last month (February) that she had to rush baby Roman to the doctors.

The little tot accidentally choked on a piece of apple.

Sharing a photo of Roman cuddling her, Lucy wrote: “This morning Roman choked on a little piece of apple, he managed to clear it himself but spent two hours gagging, being sick, and bringing up thick saliva.

“He’s just not himself, I think it must be the acid irritating his throat and shock.

Lucy had to rush Roman to the doctors recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lucy continued: “He’s not eaten breakfast, and lunch he put in his mouth, gagged, and spat it all out.

“From anyone’s experience, is this just fear? I’m worried he’s really hungry but too scared to eat.”

She continued sharing the story in a second post.

The star added: “We did go to the GP and he suggested A&E if he continued to refuse fluids.

“But he has finally had a bottle of water and breast fed, just won’t eat solids.”

Thankfully, Roman was alright in the end!

