Lucy Mecklenburgh has updated Instagram fans about her baby girl’s health following a medical procedure.

Former TOWIE cast member Lucy welcomed her daughter into the world with fiancé Ryan Thomas at the end of May.

The mum-of-two – who also shares son Roman, two, with Ryan – reassured followers all is well with their unnamed little one.

She explained their little girl underwent the minor op to help with her ability to feed.

Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh also share a son together (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Lucy Mecklenburgh baby – what happened?

Lucy, 30, shared her update on Instagram Stories yesterday (Wednesday June 16) evening.

She informed followers about what has been going on with her little one as she uploaded a cute snap of the tot slumbering.

Read more: Ryan Thomas posts gorgeous family picture and fans are all saying the same thing

Lucy admitted a few tears flowed during the procedure to remove a tongue tie.

But she also detailed how Roman had experienced the same at a young age – and improved significantly thanks to it.

The little girl arrived just a couple of weeks ago (Credit: Instagram)

Lucy indicated she had received some enquiries relating to the procedure.

“Lots of questions about buba girl’s tongue tie,” Lucy wrote in her Stories post.

Thankfully, she immediately made it clear the baby has not suffered any adverse affects.

Lucy continued: “She’s absolutely fine!

“Yes she cried a little when it was done. But I breastfed her straight away and she seems fine.”

Lucy Mecklenburgh addresses her Insta fans (Credit: Instagram)

Why did the baby have the procedure?

Lucy also explained why it was necessary for the tongue tie to be dealt with.

“It was cut to help her feeding and hopefully reduce trapped wind,” Lucy went on.

It was cut to help her feeding and hopefully reduce trapped wind.

She also compared how removing Roman’s tongue tie benefitted his development.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Lucy concluded her post: “Roman’s was cut at 10 weeks and his feeds were more efficient, shorter and less frequent.

“He seemed more satisfied after feeds and in less pain from trapped wind.”

Fingers crossed it helps Lucy and Ryan’s daughter as much as her brother.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.