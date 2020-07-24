Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas dress up for first date night after welcoming son

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas have gone on their first night date after welcoming their son.

The couple became parents for the first time in March when they welcomed their son Roman.

Now, Lucy and former Coronation Street star Ryan have enjoyed dinner out at a restaurant just round the corner from their home.

Lucy shared a snap of herself and Ryan to Instagram and wrote: "Date night 7pm meal 5 mins down the road haha but we are still out right!?"

Fans gushed over the pair with one person commenting: "You guys are just the cutest couple, inside & out!! Enjoy your night."

Another wrote: "Lovely pic of you both. Enjoy your date night."

A third added: "Defo still counts, enjoy!"

In a video shared to her Instagram Stories, Lucy said: "So it is date night!" as Ryan cheered: "Woo-hoo!"

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas enjoyed a date night (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Lucy continued: "We're going out out... no we're not really are we?

"We're going to a restaurant round the corner from where we live.

"We're mum and dad out so yeah this is quite exciting."

Lucy has been keeping her fans updated on life as a new mum and Roman's developments since his birth.

Earlier this month, Lucy voiced her frustration after discovering her baby son Roman had tongue-tie and a dairy intolerance.

Lucy vented her frustration after discovering her baby son Roman had tongue-tie and a dairy intolerance (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

What did Lucy Mecklenburgh say?

The former TOWIE star explained that Roman was eight weeks old when she was told he had a cows milk intolerance.

Lucy wrote: "People asking how I knew Roman had something wrong with him. He had all the reflux and colic symptoms.

"Roman was gaining weight and seemed to breast feed okay as he always latched well with no pain for me. So tongue-tie was disregarded."

The new mother continued: "I used my mother's instinct to seek help from a feeding consultant who led me to a tongue-tie specialist then an allergy doctor.

"I knew something was wrong with my baby! And I was RIGHT! It infuriates me it took 8-9 weeks of him in pain to get answers."

Ryan previously gushed over Lucy being a "super-mum".

He told The Sun: "Lucy has been a super-mum.

"There is no rule book about being a mother and I think it has been a day-to-day challenge and she has dealt with it all amazingly, I’m super proud of her."

