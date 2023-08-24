An appeal, titled Science On Trial, has been launched by supporters of Lucy Letby, it has been revealed.

The fundraiser was launched as campaigners claim the nurse’s trial for her murdering of seven babies “may represent one of the greatest miscarriages of justice ever”.

Lucy Letby sentenced to life in prison

Earlier this week, it was announced that Lucy Letby would be living out her days in prison after she was found guilty of killing seven babies.

Letby’s horrific crimes took place between 2015 and 2016 when she was a neonatal nurse at Countess of Chester Hospital. She was also found guilty of attempting to murder a further seven babies.

Letby – who is Britain’s most prolific child serial killer of modern times – was sentenced to an unprecedented 14 whole life orders on Monday (August 21).

Lucy Letby was sentenced to life in prison (Credit: Cheshire Constabulary)

Science on Trial appeal launched following Lucy Letby sentencing

Following Letby’s sentencing, an appeal from supporters of the nurse was launched.

Sarrita Adams, a scientific consultant for biotech startups in California, is working to “aid in an upcoming appeal”. Letby has the right to appeal her sentencing, however, it has yet to be revealed by her legal team whether she plans to do so.

\It’s also very rare for an appeal on a whole life order to be successful.

Adams and her fellow campaigners are attempting to gain support for project named Science on Trial. This project’s mission is securing a new trial for Letby.

Science on Trial campaign for Letby to appeal launched

The campaign criticises the medical evidence that was presented during Letby’s trial. The campaign also claims to be working with scientists, lawyers, and activists.

“Lucy Letby’s trial may represent the greatest miscarriage of justice that the UK has witnessed,” Adams said in a statement.

“Through fundraising, researching, and legal assistance, we aim to ensure that Lucy Letby can have a fair trial where evidence is reliable,” she then continued.

According to the Telegraph, the campaign is not open to donations. However, there is a “coming soon” notice on the donate button.

Twitter users were furious upon hearing the news. “You’ve got to be kidding me!” one tweeted.

“Who Are These Sad Misguided People? She Was Proven Guilty Beyond Doubt!” another asked. “What the hell!” a third fumed.

