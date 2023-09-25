Lucy Letby to face retrial after being jailed for life for murdering seven babies

Lucy Letby is set to face a retrial for the attempted murder of one other baby.

The retrial comes just weeks after the serial killer was jailed for life for murdering seven babies.

Lucy Letby to face retrial

Serial killer nurse Letby is set to face retrial on one count of attempted murder against a baby girl.

Last month, Letby, 33, was sentenced to life in prison after murdering seven babies.

Jurors failed to come to a verdict on six counts of attempted murder relating to five babies.

Prosecutors are now seeking a retrial against her on one outstanding counts relating to a baby girl – Child K. Manchester Crown Court was told that the other charges have been left on file.

When will Lucy Letby face retrial?

Letby appeared via video link from HMP New Hall to hear the decision today (Monday, September 25).

A provisional retrial date has been set for June 10, 2024. The retrial is expected to last between two to three weeks.

“You are now 33 and were over 21 when you committed the offences. You should spend the rest of your life in prison. Lucy Letby, on each of the seven offences of murder and the offences of attempted murder I sentence you to imprisonment for life,” Judge Goss told the killer.

“Because of the seriousness of the offences is exceptionally high, I direct that the early release provisions do not apply. The order of the court is a whole life order on each and every offence. You will spend the rest of your life in prison.”

Lucy Letby campaign appeal slammed

Last month, an appeal in support of Lucy Letby was launched.

Sarrita Adams, a scientific consultant for biotech startups in California, was working to “aid in an upcoming appeal” – which has since happened.

Adams was attempting to gain support for a project named Science on Trial. The project’s mission is securing a new trial for Letby.

“Lucy Letby’s trial may represent the greatest miscarriage of justice that the UK has witnessed,” Adams said in a statement.

“Through fundraising, researching, and legal assistance, we aim to ensure that Lucy Letby can have a fair trial where evidence is reliable,” she then said.

However, Twitter users were furious upon hearing news of the campaign. “You’ve got to be kidding me!” one tweeted.

“Who Are These Sad Misguided People? She Was Proven Guilty Beyond Doubt!” another then said. “What the hell!” a third then fumed.

