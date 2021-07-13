Lucy-Jo Hudson has stunned fans with her weight loss since first appearing on screens as a Katy Harris in Coronation Street.

The 38-year-old actress, who currently stars in Hollyoaks, made her debut on the soap back in 2002.

But how has Lucy-Jo achieved her weight loss over the years?

Lucy-Jo Hudson has transformed her figure over the years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

During her time on Corrie, the actress found herself at the centre of one of the show’s most-talked about storylines.

Her character struck up a relationship with Martin Platt, who was 20 years older.

Katy then went on to kill her father after he convinced her to abort Martin’s child.

Lucy-Jo Hudson’s weight loss journey

But it was Lucy-Jo’s impressive weight loss that really caught the attention of fans.

The actress has always been fit and healthy, having previously trained as a professional dancer.

However, she decided to shed the pounds ahead of her wedding to Corrie co-star Alan Halsall.

The actress has lost two stone since appearing on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

The couple kicked off their romance in 2002, before tying the knot in 2009.

In the lead up to their wedding day, Lucy made it her mission to lose weight.

At the time, she told the Daily Mail: “I lost weight because every bride wants to look their best so I started looking after my health more. I started exercising too and I’ve sort of kept it up.

I lost weight because every bride wants to look their best

“Cardio never seemed to work with me but now I do a lot more resistance work, with weights and squats and lunges. I think the more muscle you have, the more fat you burn.”

As a result, Lucy-Jo went from a size 14 to a size eight – and lost an incredible two stone!

And it wasn’t without some changes to her diet.

Lucy-Jo Hudson lost weight ahead of her wedding day to Alan Halsall (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Lucy-Jo eat to lose weight?

Lucy-Jo transformed her eating habits following a diet of mainly “stodge and ready meals”.

She also admitted to snacking during work.

Instead, the actress now opts for smaller, lighter meals.

Read more: Coronation Street: Alan Halsall says he ‘has the soap to thank for his daughter Sienna’

She explained: “Now I eat little and often instead of having big meals. I’ll have six mini meals a day just to keep the metabolism kicking in.”

However, Lucy-Jo doesn’t deprive herself of sweet treats and chocolate.

The star continued: “I don’t deprive myself – I love chocolate so I have a little bit of it every day. It helps not being a big drinker too because if I was drinking a lot I would be bigger.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy-Jo Hudson (@lucyjo_hudson)

How has Lucy-Jo maintained her weight loss?

While Lucy-Jo has worked wonders to transform her figure, she’s also managed to keep the weight off.

The star looked just as incredible after giving birth to daughter Sienna-Rae in 2013.

Following her split from Alan in 2018, she also reportedly hired a personal trainer to help with a series of intense workouts.

Read more: Lose a Stone In 4 Weeks for Summer: Ruth Langsford’s weight journey revealed as show returns

At the time, a source told The Mirror: “She was scared her diet and fitness might slip after the breakdown of her marriage and decided to enlist the help of a personal trainer to keep her mind and body healthy.”

Lucy-Jo has since welcomed a son with partner Lewis Devine.

The actress gave birth in February 2020 and often shows off her post-baby body on Instagram.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.