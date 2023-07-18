Hollyoaks star Lucy-Jo Hudson on Lorraine
News

Lucy-Jo Hudson in hospital dash after son stopped breathing

"It was the most terrifying moment of my life!"

By Gabrielle Cracknell

Hollyoaks star Lucy-Jo Hudson has shared the terrifying story of when her son stopped breathing and had to be rushed to hospital.

Lucy Jo Hudson at Soap Awards
Lucy-Jo Hudson’s son has a nut allergy (Credit: Splash News)

The actress posted two photos of the youngster on Instagram, one of him smiling and the other of him in a hospital cot. She went on to recall how the second photo had come about as a result of his nut allergy.

Lucy-Jo Hudson son

In a lengthy caption, Lucy told fans: “Carter was 18 months. He was in the trolley, eating snacks while I was getting tea with Sienna, and he suddenly looked at me and I knew something was severely wrong!”

Lucy continued the story: “He went grey, his mouth went blue and he started to go all limp. He was struggling to catch his breath. God did my heart sink, I literally grabbed him out of the trolley, abandoned the shopping and sienna and I just ran to my car! I strapped him in his car seat (which was awful because at this point he was going in and out of consciousness and his skin was going all mottled).

“It was 10 minutes but it felt like a lifetime, my poor sienna was crying in the back asking me if he was going to die. I kept trying to reassure her he was fine but I couldn’t stop the tears, I honestly thought we were losing him. I kept talking to him, telling him to stay with us and he was trying god love him!”

Lucy-Jo thanks A&E staff

Lucy-Jo said: “I remember pulling up outside A&E and I just ran into the hospital cradling carter with sienna by my side and screaming, ‘he’s not breathing.’ The nurses flew out of every door and took my baby out of my arms and took him straight into a private room…. After that it all felt like a blur…. Nurse after nurse came in, drs round him, oxygen mask on, adrenalin in his leg, honestly the room was full of nurses trying to bring him round! It was the most terrifying moment of my life!”

Donna Marie in Hollyoaks
Lucy plays Donna Marie in Hollyoaks (Credit: Channel 4)

The Hollyoaks actress then went on to thank the medical staff that had saved her son. She also explained how as a family they are now strict on reading every food label, telling every restaurant and carrying Carter’s Epi-pens everywhere they go.

Read more: Lucy-Jo Hudson delights fans with adorable snaps of daughter Sienna dressed in a Harry Potter outfit

YouTube video player

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts on this story.

Related Topics

Hollyoaks

Trending Articles

Kerry Katona looking shocked during interview
Kerry Katona reveals new weight as she hits slimming milestone
Dermot and Alison looking annoyed presenting This Morning
This Morning set to be pulled off air this week as fans admit they’re ‘devastated’
James Martin claims BBC ‘discriminated’ against him and he lost out on jobs due to his accent
James Martin enjoyed long-term romance with Hollywood icon 12 years his senior
Tanya Franks and Scott Mitchell during appearances on Lorraine
Tanya Franks’ gushing message to Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell months before romance emerged
The Sixth Commandment episode 1
The Sixth Commandment on BBC One: Questions we have after episode 1 of brilliant true crime drama
Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle split image
Prince Harry left Meghan ‘livid over return to UK suggestion amid phone call with William’