Lucy-Jo Hudson in hospital dash after son stopped breathing

Hollyoaks star Lucy-Jo Hudson has shared the terrifying story of when her son stopped breathing and had to be rushed to hospital.

The actress posted two photos of the youngster on Instagram, one of him smiling and the other of him in a hospital cot. She went on to recall how the second photo had come about as a result of his nut allergy.

In a lengthy caption, Lucy told fans: “Carter was 18 months. He was in the trolley, eating snacks while I was getting tea with Sienna, and he suddenly looked at me and I knew something was severely wrong!”

Lucy continued the story: “He went grey, his mouth went blue and he started to go all limp. He was struggling to catch his breath. God did my heart sink, I literally grabbed him out of the trolley, abandoned the shopping and sienna and I just ran to my car! I strapped him in his car seat (which was awful because at this point he was going in and out of consciousness and his skin was going all mottled).

“It was 10 minutes but it felt like a lifetime, my poor sienna was crying in the back asking me if he was going to die. I kept trying to reassure her he was fine but I couldn’t stop the tears, I honestly thought we were losing him. I kept talking to him, telling him to stay with us and he was trying god love him!”

Lucy-Jo said: “I remember pulling up outside A&E and I just ran into the hospital cradling carter with sienna by my side and screaming, ‘he’s not breathing.’ The nurses flew out of every door and took my baby out of my arms and took him straight into a private room…. After that it all felt like a blur…. Nurse after nurse came in, drs round him, oxygen mask on, adrenalin in his leg, honestly the room was full of nurses trying to bring him round! It was the most terrifying moment of my life!”

The Hollyoaks actress then went on to thank the medical staff that had saved her son. She also explained how as a family they are now strict on reading every food label, telling every restaurant and carrying Carter’s Epi-pens everywhere they go.

