Lucy-Jo Hudson has shared a new photo of her ‘beautiful’ baby boy Carter enjoying time with his ‘blanky’.

The ex Hollyoaks star, 37, posted a snap of the tot on Instagram, telling fans about a new blanket she got for him – and how he loves snuggles with his big sister, Sienna.

Lucy-Jo Hudson posted a new picture of baby Carter on Instagram (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

What did Lucy-Jo Hudson share about her baby boy Carter?

The picture, posted on Wednesday (September 23), shows Carter sitting wearing a dark polo shirt, a pale blue blanket around his legs.

Lucy-Jo wrote in the caption: “Our beautiful boy loving his blanky.”

Read more: Corrie fave Alan Halsall only communicates with ex Lucy Jo Hudson about daughter Sienna

She also gave a shout out to the business that sells the blankets, adding: “This gorgeous little family business @morauk do the most soft and fluffy and quality baby blankets! It feels as amazing as it looks.”

The former Coronation Street actress also said that seven-year-old Sienna, whom she shares with ex Alan Halsall, is “always snuggling” Carter.

She continued: “Sienna is always snuggling up to him in it #mybabies #toocute #snuggles #morablankets xxx.”

How did the Hollyoaks star’s fans react?

One of her fans commented: “Gorgeous little boy x.”

Another said: “Awwww hun, how gorgeous is he. I love his big blue eyes xx.”

A third put: “Look at those eyes. He’s adorable.”

Our beautiful boy loving his blanky… Sienna is always snuggling up to him in it.

“So handsome,” someone else said, adding: “And such beautiful eyes.”

The blanket seller replied on Instagram Stories and Lucy-Jo shared it for her own followers.

Lucy-Jo Hudson shared the seller’s reply on her Instagram Stories (Credit: Lucy-Jo Hudson / Instagram)

Lucy-Jo and her boyfriend, Lewis Devine, welcomed Carter in February.

She announced the news on her Instagram Stories, where she wrote: “When three became four. 18.2.2020.”

The Hollyoaks actress had her second child in February (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In another Story, she said: “We are so in love with our baby boy! Our family is now complete! Love you @lewisdevine.”

Lewis wrote on Instagram at the time: “Wow, what an experience. We are so happy to announce that our little bundle of joy has arrived safe and sound and we are all back home now and settling in great.

Read more: Lucy-Jo Hudson announces she has given birth to her second child

“Our Sienna is delighted and is already making the best big sister just like I knew she would.”

He continued: “I am so proud of Lucy-Jo. Seeing her carry him for nine months and then bring him into the world the way she did, it was just unbelievable and a memory and feeling that will last forever. Love you all so much.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.