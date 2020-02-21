Lucy-Jo Hudson announces she has given birth to her second child

Lucy-Jo Hudson has given birth to her second child, she has announced.

The Hollyoaks actress took to her Instagram Stories to confirm she and boyfriend Lewis Devine have welcomed a baby boy into the world.

Lucy - who has daughter Sienna, six, with her ex, Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall - wrote: "When 3 became 4. 18.2.2020."

And in another Story, she added: "We are so in love with our baby boy!!! Our family is now complete!

"Love you @lewisdevine (sic)"

Lewis wrote on Instagram: "Wow what an experience. We are so happy to announce that our little bundle of joy has arrived safe and sound and we are all back home now and settling in great.

"Our Sienna is delighted and is already making the best big sister just like I knew she would.

"I am so proud of Lucy-Jo seeing her carry him for 9 months and then bring him into the world the way she did, it was just unbelievable and a memory and feeling that will last forever... love you all so much. (sic)"

Lucy-Jo - who plays Donna Marie Quinn in the Channel 4 soap - recently confirmed she was having a son, and admitted she had a feeling she was expecting a boy.

She said: "I knew it was a boy from the start! I would have been so surprised if it wasn't.

"My bump is lower with this little one and everything has been so different, with cravings and morning sickness."

Lewis said: "I would have been happy either way but I'm very excited for a boy.

"It's a son to carry on the family name."

