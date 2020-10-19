Lucy-Jo Hudson delights fans with adorable snaps of daughter Sienna dressed in a Harry Potter outfit

Lucy-Jo Hudson has shared some adorable snaps of daughter Sienna wearing a Harry Potter costume.

Former Coronation Street and Hollyoaks star Lucy-Jo, 37, posted the cute photos on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy-Jo Hudson (@lucyjo_hudson) on Oct 19, 2020 at 5:00am PDT

What did Lucy-Jo Hudson say?

Dressing up as Hermione Granger in a long scarf and brandishing her own wand, Sienna looked every inch the budding wizard.

In a series of snaps, the seven-year-old was seen attempting to open her front door the wand. How cute!

Lucy-Jo captioned the image: “Expelliaaaarmas… Sienna all dressed up for her Inspiration Day at school this morning!

Read more: Lucy-Jo Hudson breaks her silence on THAT ‘fall out’ with ex-husband Alan Halsall

“You had to go in as ‘who/what you want to be when you grow up’ and Sienna wants to be an actress when she grows up.

“She loves the Harry Potter films at the minute so she’s gone in as Hermione Granger/Emma Watson and I think she pulls it off! #minime #actress #inspirationday #mygirl #loveher.”

Lucy-Jo Hudson fans loved the snaps (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Lucy-Jo’s followers say?

The hilariously cute get-up didn’t go unnoticed with her 173,000 followers.

And they soon rushed to the site to comment on the outfit.

“Sienna looks amazing. Hope she has a great day,” one fan wrote.

How adorable. What a fabulous Hermione you are.

Another wrote: “How adorable. What a fabulous Hermione you are.”

A third said: “She looks fab and no doubt I think she will be an actress. She’s such a great little character.”

Lucy-Jo and Alan in happier times (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened earlier this year to Lucy-Jo?

Earlier this year, Lucy-Jo’s ex and father of Sienna, Corrie’s Alan Halsall, appeared to react to a post made by her current beau Lewis Devine.

Lewis had described the close bond he had with Sienna, but Alan didn’t take kindly to the social media post.

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

It’s claimed that he said in a deleted Instagram post: “You’re welcome to keep the lying cheating one & call her your own! But not my daughter.”

Lucy-Jo and Alan split up in 2018 after nine years of marriage.

She went on to have a son with Lewis.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.