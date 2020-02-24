Lucy-Jo Hudson's partner seemingly responds to ex Alan Halsall's stinging social media comment

The boyfriend of former Corrie actress Lucy-Jo Hudson has written a cryptic message on social media, less than a day after her ex Alan Halsall took a swipe at her.

Lewis Devine took to Instagram to seemingly respond to Alan's comments.

Lewis took to Instagram to share his message (Credit: Instagram)

Lewis, 32, appeared to lash out at Lucy-Jo's ex-husband with a heartfelt message.

On his Instastories, he said: "A massive thank you to all our friends and family for everything we love you all so much!

"Also a big thank you for all our lovely gifts, we are very lucky to have so many kind people in our life xx."

Lewis continued his messages with a heartfelt thought (Credit: Instagram)

In the next image, he showed the same quote Caroline Flack had used - "In a world where you can be anything, be kind" - he wrote underneath it: "This is so true xxx."

Lucy-Jo gave birth to her second child - her first with Lewis - last week, but was then on the receiving end of a stinging message from ex-husband Alan, 37.

Taking to the social media site to welcome their daughter, Lewis wrote to his 6,000 followers: "Our Sienna is delighted and is already making the best big sister, just like I knew she would!"

You're welcome to keep the lying cheating one and call her your own! But not my daughter.

Alan clearly took exception to Lewis calling Sienna 'our' and let rip, by responding: "You're welcome to keep the lying cheating one and call her your own! But not my daughter."

Alan and Lucy-Jo have co-parented their daughter since they split in 2018, and two former co-stars began dating in 2004, marrying in 2009.

The pair have both found love again; Lucy-Jo with Lewis, and Alan with former Corrie co-star Tisha Merry.

Lucy-Jo is set to return to Hollyoaks (Credit: YouTube/Hollyoaks)

Last month, Lucy-Jo told fans that she's intending to return to her award-winning role in Hollyoaks after she gives birth.

Lucy-Jo will return as prostitute Donna-Marie Quinn in upcoming scenes after she's released following her false imprisonment for killing Mac Nightingale.

"I would love to go back, I know obviously I am having a baby in a few weeks now, I am on countdown but you know maybe in a few months or so I'd love to go back," she said.

"I know that Juliet has got quite a big storyline this year and I know that involves going down the wrong path and stuff.

