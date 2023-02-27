The baby of Lucy Fallon has finally had their name revealed in a new interview today (Monday, February 27).

The 27-year-old and her partner, Ryan Ledson, welcomed their first child together on January 30.

Lucy has revealed her baby boy’s name (Credit: ITV)

Lucy Fallon reveals baby name

On January 30, Lucy gave birth to a baby boy.

So far, the soap star has kept the name of her baby a secret.

However, in a new interview with OK! magazine, which was released today, the star has finally revealed her baby boy’s name.

Lucy and Ryan have decided to name their little boy Sonny Jude.

In the interview with the publication, Lucy revealed that she had other names in mind for her son, including Fox.

However, her partner, Ryan, claimed that there was “no chance” Sonny would end up with a “quirky” name as he would be “ribbed” non-stop.

The star has named her first child Sonny Jude (Credit: ITV)

Lucy Fallon on her baby boy’s name

Lucy then said: “But as the pregnancy progressed, we were calling him Sonny.”

The star then revealed that if Sonny had been a girl, Honey was a name option.

As the pregnancy progressed, we were calling him Sonny.

The Coronation Street star then revealed that she’s been waiting a “long time” for Sonny to come along.

“It’s been a roller-coaster of high and low moments, with lots of tears along the way,” she confessed.

“When Sonny was finally born, we were both sobbing – but happy tears.”

Lucy announces birth of her first child

Earlier this month, Lucy took to Instagram to announce the birth of Sonny.

Both Lucy and Ryan uploaded a joint post for their 548.2k followers to see revealing that they’d welcomed their baby boy into the world.

The happy couple uploaded a black and white snap to Instagram. In the picture, Lucy and Ryan can be seen smiling as they sit on the sofa cradling their newborn baby.

“Our beautiful boy,” they captioned the snap. “30/01/2023”.

Lucy’s followers were sent into a frenzy by the gorgeous photo.

“Awww congratulations,” Mollie Gallagher commented.

“Congratulations Lucy!!!” former Doctor Who star Pearl Mackie wrote.

“So happy for you my beautiful friend,” Helen Flanagan said.

