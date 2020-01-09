Lovehoney giving away free sex toys in exchange for unwanted Christmas gifts

Disappointed with any of your Christmas presents this year? Didn't get that extra special something you were hoping for? Well sex toy retailer Lovehoney thinks they have the answer...

The company has pledged to give away FREE sex toys in exchange for unwanted Christmas gifts next week - and, even better, it's all for a good cause (and not just your pleasure).

Would you swap an unwanted Christmas present for a sex toy? (Credit: Pixabay)

Lovehoney has come up with a clever way of helping disgruntled Brits to get rid of any unwanted Christmas gifts - by letting them swap their presents for sex toys up to a value of £59.99.

The idea of Sex Not Socks is to put all those unwanted gifts to good use.

After all, most people wouldn't feel comfortable putting a Rampant Rabbit on their letter to Santa or, even more awkward, request one from a family member. No pun intended.

Many of us receive unwanted presents over the festive season, and Lovehoney has offered to solve the problem by launching its first ever Sex Not Socks gift swap in London.

Fluffy handcuffs for a bit of fun? Or stick with the smellies Auntie Doris gave you? (Credit: Pixabay)

The great gift swap will take place at Observation Point on London's Southbank from 9am until 8pm on January 14 in an Airstream Caravan.

But be warned, the offer is only available to the first 1,000 people through the door - and all must be over 18.

You'll be able to donate small, unwanted Christmas items including good quality clothes, books, and DVDs. Large items or goods in damaged or poor condition cannot be accepted.

Did you get everything you wanted under the Christmas tree? (Credit: Pixabay)

Don't worry if you don't have a gift, you can still join the fun by making a small cash donation to the charity in return for a free sex toy.

Lovehoney Brand and Marketing Director Helen Balmer told The Sun: "We all get a few traditional but slightly dull presents each Christmas, such as socks and gift sets, which are stored away in a drawer and forgotten about.

"The idea of Sex Not Socks is to put all those unwanted gifts to good use. You can swap them for a fantastic free sex toy and have a lot more sexual happiness during the coldest and most miserable month of the year.

"All the donated gifts will be given to a homeless charity which is being supported by Lovehoney. All over 18s are welcome."

