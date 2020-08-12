Camilla Thurlow has revealed she’s suffering while pregnant during the heatwave.

The 31-year-old humanitarian worker and former Love Islander – who is 29-weeks pregnant – is expecting her first child with boyfriend Jamie Jewitt.

Taking to Instagram today (Wednesday, August 12), Jamie shared the realities of Camilla’s pregnancy journey as temperatures reached a scorching 33°C in London.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Jewitt (@jamiejewitt_) on Aug 12, 2020 at 5:03am PDT

He shared a photo of the pair as they enjoyed a meal out at the The Oyster Catcher restaurant in Greenwich.

However, things weren’t quite as idyllic as they seemed as Camilla was spotted fanning herself down in the couple’s snap.

Alongside the post, Jamie wrote: “Bit of [bleep] sweat (me) and @camillathurlow clearly holding it together like a pro made for a successful 33°C selfie, I’d say.

“What you reckon? #sweatyselfie #heatwave #29weeks.”

Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow admitted to suffering during today’s heatwave (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Ryan Thomas treats brother Scott to a boat on his 32nd birthday

Fans sympathised with Camilla, with one writing: “The struggle. I’ve done it three times and I was pregnant with all three in the summer… she looks fab.”

Another said: “Hand fan you need, Camilla, feel for you. Take care.”

A third added: “She still looks unreal.”

A fourth commented: “Bless, I feel for for pregnant [women] in this heat.”

Camilla and boyfriend Jamie Jewitt are expecting their first child together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Camilla Thurlow’s pregnancy journey

The soon-to-be mum has been busy updating fans throughout her pregnancy on social media.

Back in June, she told fans she’d “managed to rip two dresses in two days”.

Sharing a snap of herself in a pretty summer dress, the ITV star wrote: “I’ve managed to rip two dresses in two days, so I’m very happy this favourite is still hanging on… by a thread #21weeks.”

The villa favourite has also been working away on her upcoming autobiography, Not The Type.

The Love Island couple enjoyed a meal out in London today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Katie Price ‘fears losing her leg during upcoming operation’

Camilla and her boyfriend Jamie, 30, are set to welcome their first child together in October.

The Love Island stars met on the ITV2 dating show back in 2017.

The couple announced their baby joy in a video on Instagram in May, which saw Camilla hand a piece of paper to Jamie.

He cheered before turning the paper into an aeroplane. The star then pretended to throw the picture to family members, who seemingly passed it across to one another.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.