Tasha from Love Island 2022 enjoyed some secret dates with a Strictly Come Dancing star earlier this year, it has been reported.

Strictly champ Giovanni Pernice reportedly took Tasha Ghouri out on dates back in January – just weeks after winning the hit dance show with Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Tasha reportedly dated Giovanni in January (Credit: ITV)

Tasha from Love Island’s ‘secret dates’ with Giovanni

Deaf Love Island contestant Tasha reportedly enjoyed a string of dates with Giovanni earlier this year.

The dates are believed to have taken place around a month after Giovanni won Strictly with Rose.

Read more: Love Island tonight: Gemma and Davide head on first date as he drops marriage question

According to the MailOnline, Tasha and Giovanni reportedly first started getting to know each other after connecting on Instagram.

The pair apparently messaged privately on the app, before meeting in January.

During the pair’s short-lived romance, Giovanni, 31, took Tasha, 23, out for meals and drinks in London.

However, the dating didn’t really lead anywhere, as Giovanni was away a lot with the Strictly tour.

Giovanni wined and dined Tasha in January (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Giovanni Pernice romance

A source close to Tasha spoke to the MailOnline about hers and Giovanni’s dates.

They claimed that Giovanni was persistent when it came to Tasha.

“They have a lot in common, both being dancers, and he had just learned a lot about the deaf community performing with Rose on Strictly, who Tasha really admires,” they said.

“Tasha was impressed by how gentlemanly he was, taking her out to top London restaurants and offering to send cars to collect her, but she’s independent and always made her own way to see him,” they continued.

“Their romance didn’t progress because Giovanni was travelling a lot with the Strictly tour and Tasha was already involved with someone else.”

Giovanni’s reps had no comment to make when approached by ED!.

Tasha is now finding love in the villa (Credit: ITV)

Tasha on Love Island

Giovanni isn’t the only high-profile romance Tasha has had recently.

The 23-year-old has reportedly also dated Too Hot to Handle contestant Robert Van Tromp in the past.

During yesterday’s show (Tuesday, June 7), Tasha seemed to hint at her past romance with Giovanni.

Read more: Roman Kemp plans to ‘retire young’ after devastating disorder diagnosis

“I’ve dated Italian before and it’s not for me,” she said. However, she currently has her eye on Luca – who is half-Italian.

Giovanni, meanwhile, has had a string of high-profile romances in the past.

The 32-year-old was previously in a relationship with ex-Love Island star Maura Higgins last year.

He’s also had romances with Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts and Georgia May Foote too.

Love Island continues tonight (Wednesday, June 8) at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV hub.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.