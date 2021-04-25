Malin Andersson has tragically suffered a miscarriage two years after losing her daughter.

In 2019, Love Island star Malin lost her daughter Consy when she was just one-month-old after she was born seven weeks prematurely.

On Sunday (April 25), Malin shared the news of her miscarriage and admitted it “pains” her to talk about it in detail right now.

What did Malin Andersson say?

Alongside a photo of two pregnancy tests – one positive and one negative – Malin wrote: “Hi everyone.

“Obviously I have disappeared for a bit and I have had hundreds of messages from people asking if I am okay and sending me love.

“I appreciate every single message and it means a lot that you all want to make sure I am okay.

Malin shared the heartbreaking news of her miscarriage to Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Sometimes I need to take time to deal with my life privately, as my life is so public, I needed to take time out.”

The reality star continued: “The past few months haven’t been easy for me, but there is also something else I would like to address.

“You all know that I am very transparent about taboo subjects, and I like to shed light on things that are often not spoken about and especially trauma I have experienced myself.

“I found out I was pregnant – and I then soon after miscarried.”

Malin lost her baby daughter two years ago (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else did Malin say in her post?

Malin went on to say: “It pains me to talk about this in detail right now due to what happened to Consy..

“But I want you all to know that miscarriage doesn’t discriminate and it can happen to anyone. Even when you think you have gone through enough.

“I’ll be fine – my strength never ceases to amaze me sometimes but I felt that I needed to share this with you all as I’ve never been one to hold anything back – especially when I know it can help someone else.”

Her followers sent their support to Malin the comments.

Fans sent their support to Malin (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One person commented: “So brave of you to share, sending lots of love.”

Another wrote: “Sending love and light your way honey, I’m so sorry.”

One said: “I’m so so sorry for your loss.”

In 2019, Malin tragically lost her baby girl Consy.

It came after she lost her mother in 2017 after a battle with breast cancer.

