Love Island's Laura Anderson unveils tattoo tribute to late Caroline Flack

Former Love Island contestant Laura Anderson has got a tattoo to pay tribute to late presenter Caroline Flack following her death.

Caroline, who hosted the series when Laura competed, was found dead at her London flat on February 15 after she took her own life at the age of 40.

Since the tragic news, many of Caroline's celeb pals and best friends have paid their tributes on social media.

Laura, who took part in the 2018 series, shared a photo of an inking she's got done on her wrist to Instagram.

She's had the words "be kind" tattooed on her wrist in a sweet tribute to Caroline, who said the phrase before her death.

This is for you Caroline and the rest of the human race.

Alongside a snap of her inking, Laura said: "It’s not until now this has become ‘fashionable’ All I’ve ever wanted is to be kind. This is for you Caroline and the rest of the human race. #bekind."

The phrase has been used across social media to urge others to think before they say something horrible about another person.

Before her death, Caroline had posted the quote to her Instagram which read: "In a world where you can be anything, be kind."

Her celebrity friend Keith Lemon recently created t-shirts with the words printed on them to raise money for the Samaritans.

He wrote on Instagram: "Like everyone I was absolutely shocked by the news of what happened to Caroline. All the recent events just seemed so unreal.

"I’d been friends with Caroline for many years. Since before telly happened. In more recent times I’d not seen Caroline as much as I had years ago, but it was always like old times when I saw her.

"I did this t-shirt to spread Caroline’s own words #Bekind, and to raise money for the Samaritans. 100% of profits will go to @samaritanscharity and the link is in my bio or tap the pic.

"For more information on the amazing work The Samaritans do, or if you are looking for any support, please go to samaritans.org or call them directly on 116 123.

"Will miss you Flack. Love to your family."

Earlier this month, Caroline's family said in a statement: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

It was claimed she died just hours after learning the Crown Prosecution Service would be pursuing her assault trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, back in December 2019.

An inquest into Caroline's death ruled suicide by hanging.

