Love Island: ITV called on to axe reality show permanently

Telly fans are calling for Love Island to be cancelled permanently after ITV confirmed it was pushing the 2020 series back a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier today (Monday, May 4), ITV announced it had pulled this year's main series of Love Island because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Fans of the show were gutted, but a number of others have called on ITV to cancel the programme forever.

What are people saying?

One said on Twitter: "Love Island should be cancelled permanently, not pushed back a year!"

Another tweeted: "Let's have Love Island permanently cancelled now for the wider benefit of society."

Here's to hoping it just gets cancelled forever.

A third said: "Can we postpone love island forever instead of just 2021?"

Someone else wrote: "I have Love Island key word blocked. Why am I getting alerts saying its postponed 'til next year? It should be cancelled forever."

"Best news today is that Love Island has been postponed until 2021," said a fifth. "Here's to hoping it just gets cancelled forever."

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

Heartbroken fans took to Twitter to lament the loss of this year's Love Island.

"Gutted, Love Island has been cancelled until 2021!" said one, adding alongside an angry-face emoji, "Damn you 2020."

'Devastating' for fans

Another said: "I'm so gutted Love Island has been cancelled for this year. Not much to be excited about for me. No football, no Walking Dead, no Marvel films for a while. Just want Nandos now and McDonald's and to see my family and friends. Missing my nieces and nephew more than anything."

Someone else tweeted: "Well... it's official... 2020 is absolutely the worst. As if things weren't already bad enough, they've cancelled shooting/airing Love Island UK until 2021 and I'm devastated."

A fourth said simply: "Love Island has been cancelled noooo."

As the news broke, Kevin Lygo, Director of Television at ITV, said: "We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it's just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority.

"In normal circumstances we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready. But clearly that’s now out of the question.

"We are very sorry for fans of the show but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021.

In the meantime, some think now is the perfect opportunity for telly bosses to bring back Big Brother.

