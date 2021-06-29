Love Island is back on our screens finally after a 17 month break and the quotes are already looking to be memorable.

The first episode showed the cast of the 2021 series walk into the villa for the first time, which this year includes lettings manager Faye Winter.

Love Island contestant Faye is from Devon, but is currently based in Exeter.

After introducing herself, the 26-year-old didn’t hold back on her opinion from her home county, revealing that there were “no fit men in Devon”.

Some fans online were sadly in agreement with Faye’s observation.

Lovely beaches and no fit men sums up devon to a T I think #LoveIsland — Loz (@laurendiannee97) June 28, 2021

“Lovely beaches and no fit men sums up Devon to a T I think,” commented one user on Twitter.

Another was similarly in agreement, tweeting: “I am also from Devon and can confirm there are no fit men down here.”

Another joked: “RIP to the men from Devon watching this.”

Love Island Faye Winter: are there really no fit men in Devon?

Surely Faye’s statement can’t possibly be true?

Any place on earth with beautiful sea views and beaches must surely occasionally have the nice guy or two walking around.

What about Love Island Faye’s fellow contestant Hugo Hammond?

In fact, Devon has actually provided Love Island with a few contestants over the years – including this year’s Hugo Hammond.

Prior to joining the villa, Hugo worked as a PE teacher at Blundell’s School in Tiverton in Devon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugo Hammond (@hugo_hammond_)

The 24-year-old entered the show claiming he was a fan of the “half-night stand”.

He also describes himself as a “relationship type of guy” that’s “ready to settle down”, although he did say “mixed in with a little bit of chaos in-between“.

Either way, he could definitely be described as a ‘fit guy from Devon’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugo Hammond (@hugo_hammond_)

Or previous contestant Alex George?

Another person who could be described as a “fit guy from Devon” is previous contestant Dr Alex George.

Okay, he’s technically from Wales, but he did get his degree in Medicine from the University of Exeter in Devon, so he counts.

Alex joined the 2018 series of Love Island and has since become a mental health campaigner and the government’s UK Youth Mental Health Ambassador at the Department of Education.

He’s also launched health and wellbeing podcast and written a book, so it turns out you can be a “fit guy from Devon” and do amazing work as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Alex ™️ (@dralexgeorge)

Did you forget about Charlie Frederick, Faye?

Someone else who could definitely be a “fit guy from Devon” is Love Island 2018 contestant Charlie Frederick, who’s from Plymouth in Devon.

During the series, he coupled up with Hayley Hughes before being quickly booted off the show.

Although his family still live in Devon, Charlie has since moved to London, where he manages a sustainable jewellery company.

During lockdown, he’s been posting photos of his workouts to Instagram, which can only be described as true “fit man from Devon behaviour”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by . (@charliefrederick_)

So there you have it, Faye. There are plenty of examples of fit men from Devon just from your Love Island peers alone!

