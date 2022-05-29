Love Island star Camilla Thurlow welcomes second baby early and shares adorable pics

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt have welcomed their second baby together.

The couple, who met on Love Island in 2017, already have a daughter.

Camilla announced the news on her Instagram on Saturday (May 28) revealed their baby had come early.

Camilla Thurlow gives birth

The Love Island star revealed she and her husband have had another little girl!

They have named her Nora Belle Jewitt and she was born on Friday, May 27. She had been due in June 2022.

Posting a reel to Instagram, Camilla and Jamie wrote: “Our beautiful early bird Nora Belle Jewitt.

“Born 27th May 2022, a sister for our gorgeous little Nell Sophia.”

Friends and fans rushed to congratulate the stars.

Jake Quickenden wrote: “Congrats… can’t wait to meet her.”

Fellow Love Islander Olivia Bowen, who is pregnant with her first child, added: “Congratulations guys.”

Other fans sent their well wishes including one who told them they were “by far my favourite Love Island story.”

How many children do Camilla and Jamie have?

Nora joins the couple’s eldest child, Nell Sophia Jewitt.

Nell was born in October 2022.

Announcing the new on Instagram Camilla said: “Nell Sophia Jewitt, 4.32am, 27th October, 6lb 5oz.

“There may be a thousand new photos on my camera roll, but none of them could ever do justice to the way you have lit up our lives.”

Jamie and Camilla have two children together (Credit: Ik Aldama/picture-alliance/Cover Images)

When did Jamie and Camilla get married?

Jamie and Camilla got engaged in February 2021 after Jamie put Nell in a baby grow saying: “Mummy will you marry my daddy?”

They wed in a secret ceremony in September 2021, which friend Jake Quickenden put all over social media before they’d announced it themselves!

But Jake was quick to hit back at criticism from fans about his over-eager sharing saying Camilla and Jamie had asked people to post to their social media accounts. He said he made sure he had their permission before he gave anything away.

Jamie and Camilla are one of Love Island’s greatest stories.

Although the couple didn’t win the show, fans had been rooting for Camilla, who had her heart broken by Jonny Mitchell before Jamie entered the villa.

When Jamie came in, it was clear the couple were meant to be together and they eventually became runners up to winners Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay.

Although Amber and Kem split, Camilla and Jamie took things slowly and five years later remain as happy and settled as ever.

