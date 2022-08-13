Love Island 2022 star ‘lucky to be alive’ after hospital dash with life-threatening illness

Love Island 2022 star Jazmine Nichol has told fans she is “incredibly lucky to still be alive” after a terrifying hospital dash.

The 21 year old – who was in this year’s Casa Amor on the Love Island – developed life-threatening sepsis after failing to treat an infection.

Jazmine Nichol from Love Island 2022 has recently had a brush with death (Credit: ITV)

She shared on Instagram: “I’d like to firstly thank everyone for their concern over my health this past week and let everyone know what’s happened.

“I became unwell in the early hours of Tuesday morning and was taken into hospital later that day.

“Whilst waiting to be seen my condition deteriorated rapidly to what I now know is Sepsis.

“Had it not been for the quick thinking and action of a staff member who noticed how unwell I had become things could have been very different.

“Within minutes I had turned a blue/grey colour and was vomiting uncontrollably.

“My blood pressure was 70/30. It was at this point that the doctors informed my family that I was seriously unwell.”

Thanks to the NHS

She continued: “I was fortunate to have the most amazing care and was quickly hooked up to IVs containing antibiotics and fluids.

“Blood results showed that I had developed Sepsis – so rapidly it happened in a matter of minutes.

“Sepsis is a rare but serious complication of an infection. Without treatment sepsis causes multiple organ failures and death.

“We believe this happened because I had ignored an infection whilst away from home last week and as a result needed emergency surgery in the early hours of Wednesday morning once my condition had stabilised.”

She added: “I want to thank our amazing NHS for the quick action and excellent care.

“I still have a long recovery ahead and will be taking some much needed rest, but I am feeling incredibly lucky to still be alive right now.

Jazmine Nichol is Love Island 2022

It’s fair to say you might have struggled to recall Jazmine in Casa Amor on the ITV2 show, as she didn’t get a lot of air time.

Thankfully, her love life seems to have picked up after she left with villa, with reports she’s dating Too Hot To Handle winner Harry Johnson.

