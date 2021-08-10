Love Island 2021 bosses are reportedly planning to send in a new Islander to further test Millie and Liam’s relationship, according to one source.

The last few tense episodes of Love Island saw Millie Court forgive Liam Reardon for his antics while in Casa Amor.

Millie initially ended things with Liam after finding out he’d kissed another Islander, Lillie, while in Casa.

Now, the couple are working on building their relationship back up again, but that could all be about to change.

Millie and Liam are getting back on track – but will it last? (Credit: ITV2)

Producers are apparently looking to test their relationship further with the addition of a new male Islander, with the aim of turning Millie’s head.

A source told the Mail Online: “Producers are doing everything they can to maintain the excitement of the last few weeks following Casa Amor.”

Read more: Love Island viewers demand £50k prize money is donated to the NHS

“Some of the couples seem settled in their relationships, but with bombshells still coming in, heads could be turned.”

The brand new contestant – who’s apparently due to join the villa tonight – has his eyes on Millie, as well as Kaz Kamwi and Mary Bedford.

New Islander Priya went on dates with Teddy and Matthew on Love Island last night (Credit: ITV2)

The reported Islander would join two new contestants who’ve already joined the villa this week.

What happened in last night’s Love Island?

Last night saw two new bombshells enter the villa – 23-year-old medical student Priya Gopaldas and 24-year-old footballer Aaron Simpson.

Priya entered the villa by going on dates with Teddy and Matthew, leading Faye to act like she was unbothered by Teddy going on a date with someone else.

Read more: OPINION: ‘We love Millie but naughty Liam has saved this year’s Love Island’

“She seems like a lovely girl, the kind you could take home to your mum,” she said of Priya later.

Meanwhile, Aaron went on dates with Chloe and Mary.

There are only a couple of weeks left until this year’s Love Island is over. But, with new additions still to come, those last few weeks could be crucial.

ED! has contacted reps for Love Island for comment.

Do you think Liam and Millie’s relationship will last? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.