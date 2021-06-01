Love Island 2021 host Laura Whitmore has shared a family picture of her husband Iain Stirling and their baby daughter.

The presenter, 36, is enjoying some family time before starting the new series of Love Island this summer.

The Instagram photo showed Laura and Iain smiling for the camera as they sat in a park with their daughter in a car seat.

What did Love Island 2021 host Laura Whitmore say?

Laura wrote: “Park life! Have a great week everyone.”

Fans loved the cute image, with one person saying: “Amazing picture!”

Another gushed: “You guys coordinating – cute! What a great day to have your daughter at the park. Lovely wee family.”

Laura enjoyed some family time before Love Island (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

One added: “Nothing better than finally getting out with a newborn. Bet it took 4 times as long to get out the door though.”

Meanwhile, it comes after Love Island released two teasers for this year’s series.

The show is expected to return this month, with new singletons heading into the villa.

In the first trailer, Laura is seen holding a hammer as she walks over to a box containing a large red button.

It’s marked: “In case of Love Island, crack on.”

Laura in the teaser for the new series (Credit: ITV2)

A smiling Laura then smashes the button as the words “this is not a drill” pops up on screen.

Meanwhile, in the other, a red Jeep pulls up with the number plate ‘LOV3’.

Who is rumoured to be doing Love Island this year?

This year looks set to be an explosive one once again with a new set of singletons ready to mingle.

Some names thrown into the mix were Holly Ramsay – the daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay – and Harley Benn, who’s the son of professional boxer Nigel Benn.

The new series will reportedly begin this month (Credit: ITV2)

However, Holly previously denied she’s doing the show.

The series will reportedly also feature James Price, dentist Zack Chugg and junior doctor Toluwa Adepeju.

Meanwhile, a source recently told the Mail Online about the series start date: “Crew members are scheduled to fly out to Majorca on June 20 – with the series expected to launch a week later.”

