Love Is Blind: Has Diamond now found a man? Fans are obsessed with her glow-up

Love Is Blind returned for new episodes with After The Altar, and fans are obsessed with Diamond Jack and her glow-up.

Diamond had a rough time of it the first go-around on the Netflix series.

She was matched with Carlton, who ended up flipping out at her and throwing their ring in a swimming pool.

When she returned for After the Altar, Diamond was looking incredible. However, she still hadn’t bagged herself a man.

Has that changed yet or is she still on the hunt?

Diamond had a major glow-up (Credit: Netflix)

Love Is Blind: Is Diamond single or dating?

Diamond is currently still focusing on her career.

She’s a former NBA dancer but is now the CEO of her company The Lady Box.

Her company includes beauty, fashion and style in a single accessories line.

Read more: Love Is Blind: Is Damian Powers dating Francesca Farago? Why the hell is she on the show?

Diamond shares a lot of posts on Instagram, but sadly none are yet to include a special man.

But that doesn’t seem to be bothering fans, who are completely obsessed with the looks she was turning during After the Alter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIAM💎ND (@iam_diamondjack)

In fact, many rushed to social media to compliment the star on her transformation.

“Diamond took these two years to make sure her hair was NEVER the subject of insult again because she is serving looks #LoveIsBlind,” said one viewer.

A second fan said: “Ok Diamond is looking like a whole ass biker babe. Love to see it. She should get a do-over in S2. #Loveisblind #LoveIsBlindAftertheAltar”.

“Diamond is my favourite person and she’s gorgeous. Top babe #LoveIsBlind,” said a third.

Diamond fix up herself thouuuuu #LoveIsBlind — ᴬᵘᵇʳᵉʸ ☽ ༯ ♛ (@Moesherrr_) July 28, 2021

I hope Diamond finds love because she has such a pure heart and has all the love to give! #loveisblind pic.twitter.com/p5n8UvLvoI — for fun (@funtimesare) July 28, 2021

Ok Diamond is looking like a whole ass biker babe. Love to see it. She should get a do over in S2. #Loveisblind #LoveIsBlindAftertheAltar pic.twitter.com/zekrNFKp6w — Tina_W (@TinaNoir) July 28, 2021

Read more: OPINION: Love Is Blind – Jessica isn’t the villain of the Netflix show, Damian is!

A fourth added: “Diamond has really glowed up! #LoveIsBlind”.

Diamond did bring a date with her to the After the Alter anniversary party, but sadly that didn’t work out.

He ended up walking out halfway through, leaving Diamond flying solo when the finale episode came to an end.

Love Is Blind is available to stream on Netflix now

So will you be watching? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.